Trump Is Officially Returning to Fox News Despite Recent Attacks

Former President Donald Trump will join Fox News for a town hall event next week after months of attacking the network as being in the tank for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The network announced Thursday that Trump will take part in a town hall event in New Hampshire that will be moderated by host Sean Hannity, The Hill reported.

The town hall will be taped early on June 1 and will air on the network later in the evening.

The news was announced just a day after DeSantis officially threw his hat into the ring during a Twitter Spaces conversation with Elon Musk and a number of reporters.

DeSantis later went onto Fox News where he discussed his campaign with host Trey Gowdy.

Fox News, which has struggled with viewership since it fired Tucker Carlson in April, has been a frequent target of Trump’s ire in recent months.

While he noted the network had ousted Carlson, Trump blasted the network for having lost “prestige.”

In one post from May 15, he said of network contributor Mark Thiessen, “He sucks, & so does FoxNews!”

“Fox News is way down in the Ratings,” he wrote on Truth Social on May 15. “After firing Tucker Carlson and refusing to fight against a VERY Corrupt and Rigged 2020 Presidential Election, which just cost them plenty of money, prestige, and RATINGS, they are a far cry from what they used to be.”

Trump concluded, “Fox News has become the DeSanctimonious Network, but it will never work because he doesn’t have the goods. Without my Endorsement, he was a dead man walking. Even with Fox, he’s already pretty close to that again!”

Trump also accused Fox News of pushing DeSantis and his candidacy.

“They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock,” Trump posted.

He added, “FoxNews has become the DeSanctimonious Network, but it will never work because he doesn’t have the goods.”

A week later, Trump set his sights on Fox News host Laura Ingraham:

Trump’s Fox News town hall in New Hampshire will air just weeks after he participated in a similar one with CNN in the Granite State.

During that event, Trump fended off a planned ambush from network host Kaitlin Collins.

As of now, Trump and DeSantis are widely viewed as the two most likeliest candidates to emerge from the 2024 GOP primary, despite a rapidly crowding field.

Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tim Scott have all also announced bids, among a number of other much longer-shot candidates.

Many are expecting former Vice President Mike Pence to officially join the fray soon, as well.

