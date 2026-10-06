Share
News
Nidal Hasan, the terrorist responsible for the Frot Hood mass shooting, is seen in a booking photo released by the Bell County Sheriff's Office on April 9, 2010.
Nidal Hasan, the terrorist responsible for the Frot Hood mass shooting, is seen in a booking photo released by the Bell County Sheriff's Office on April 9, 2010. (Bell County Sheriff's Office / Getty Images)

Trump Okays Execution of Muslim Fort Hood Shooter Who Killed 13 People in 2009, Method Will Be Fitting

 By Jack Davis  October 6, 2026 at 8:53am
Share

The Muslim terrorist who killed American soldiers at Fort Hood 17 years ago will face a firing squad.

“Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended — and President Donald J. Trump has approved — death by U.S. Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009,” Pentagon representative Sean Parnell said in a post on X.

“He killed 13 people and wounded 32 others while shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ during the attack,” Parnell wrote, referring to an Islamic phrase meaning “God is great.”

“The Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution. Judgement day for Hasan has finally come,” he wrote.

Hasan’s execution will mark the first death sentence the military has carried out since 1961, according to Just the News.

Do you agree with President Trump's decision to approve Hasan's execution by firing squad?

At that time, Army Private John Bennett was hanged at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Hasan is an American-born Muslim who is of Palestinian descent, according to the Guardian.

On Nov. 5, 2009, Hasan sprayed gunfire around at a medical facility at Fort Hood, which at the time was a staging point for soldiers to deploy to Iraq or Afghanistan,

Related:
NFL All-Pro Draws Big Response by Posting a Video from Inside Trump's Car

Hasan was shot and partially paralyzed in the incident.

Hasan opposed the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and had communicated with radical cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, an al-Qaida leader eventually killed by the U.S. in a drone strike in Yemen.

Hasan was sentenced to death in 2013.

ABC News reported that the military has been planning to conduct executions. Aside from Hasan, there are three other prisoners on the Army’s death row.

A plan titled “Operation Resolute Justice” called for Army officials to work with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer condemned prisoners from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to ta federal execution facility in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The federal facility was used to execute federal prisoners during Trump’s first term.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Mamdani Releases Statement Remembering Oct. 7,  but Spends 75 Percent of His Words Defending Hamas' Actions
Film Legend, 'North by Northwest' Star Eva Marie Saint Has Died
It Won't Stop: Mother Arrested After Children Found With Stab Wounds to Chests - Girl, 3 and Son, 10 Months
U.S. Sends Russia a Secret Warning Regarding Plague Researcher's Death: Report
Child Dies After Freak Accident in Playground Tube Slide
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation