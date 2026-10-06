The Muslim terrorist who killed American soldiers at Fort Hood 17 years ago will face a firing squad.

“Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended — and President Donald J. Trump has approved — death by U.S. Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009,” Pentagon representative Sean Parnell said in a post on X.

“He killed 13 people and wounded 32 others while shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ during the attack,” Parnell wrote, referring to an Islamic phrase meaning “God is great.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended — and President Donald J. Trump has approved — death by U.S. Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009. He killed 13 people and wounded 32 others while shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the attack. The Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution. Judgement day for Hasan has finally come. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) October 5, 2026

“The Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution. Judgement day for Hasan has finally come,” he wrote.

Hasan’s execution will mark the first death sentence the military has carried out since 1961, according to Just the News.

Do you agree with President Trump's decision to approve Hasan's execution by firing squad? Yes, it's justice served No, it's too harsh Unsure I believe it should be life imprisonment Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's justice served 100% (24 votes) No, it's too harsh 0% (0 votes) Unsure 0% (0 votes) I believe it should be life imprisonment 0% (0 votes)

At that time, Army Private John Bennett was hanged at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Nidal Hasan was born in America to Palestinian parents from the West Bank. They did not come here for a better life. They came to keep living the jihad inside the country that handed them freedom. He was raised in a religious family, he went to the mosque where Anwar al-Awlaki, born in America to Yemeni parents, preached jihad against the infidels. Awlaki later became an Al-Qaeda recruiter. America put Hasan in uniform, made him an Army officer, and gave him everything. His loyalty was never to that uniform. It was to the ummah. He opposed the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, then turned on the soldiers preparing to deploy. He shouted “Allahu Akbar,” killed 13, and wounded 32. Anwar al-Awlaki praised him: “Nidal Hasan is a hero. He is a man of conscience who could not bear living the contradiction of being a Muslim and serving in an army that is fighting against his own people.” He also said the only way a Muslim could justify serving in the U.S. Army was to follow in Nidal’s footsteps. The Pentagon now says he will face a firing squad. He is going to die for what he did.

Do you support his execution? — Brother Rachid الأخ رشيد (@BrotherRasheed) October 6, 2026

Hasan is an American-born Muslim who is of Palestinian descent, according to the Guardian.

On Nov. 5, 2009, Hasan sprayed gunfire around at a medical facility at Fort Hood, which at the time was a staging point for soldiers to deploy to Iraq or Afghanistan,

Hasan was shot and partially paralyzed in the incident.

Hasan opposed the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and had communicated with radical cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, an al-Qaida leader eventually killed by the U.S. in a drone strike in Yemen.

Hasan was sentenced to death in 2013.

THE FORT HOOD TERRORIST IS FINALLY FACING A MILITARY FIRING SQUAD, 17 YEARS AFTER HE GUNNED DOWN HIS FELLOW SOLDIERS. Nidal Hasan opened fire on troops getting ready to deploy, and a military court convicted him and sentenced him to death. He has sat on death row for years while the victims’ families waited for justice that never seemed to come. President Trump approved the execution on the recommendation of the Secretary of War, and the Army will set the date. Previous administrations let this drag on forever, and Trump is finally finishing the job. Justice delayed is still justice, so God bless those 13 victims and every family who never stopped fighting for them. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 6, 2026

ABC News reported that the military has been planning to conduct executions. Aside from Hasan, there are three other prisoners on the Army’s death row.

A plan titled “Operation Resolute Justice” called for Army officials to work with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer condemned prisoners from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to ta federal execution facility in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The federal facility was used to execute federal prisoners during Trump’s first term.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.