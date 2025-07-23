Trump Has One Federal Agency in His Sights for Next Rescissions Package: Report

Donald Trump took his budget ax; gave foreign aid checks 40 whacks; when he saw what he had done; he gave one bloated department 41.

The schoolyard rhyme about Lizzie Borden captures reports from multiple sources saying that the Trump administration is preparing a second rescissions package that will feature cuts to the Department of Education and its programs.

Last week, Trump approved a $9.4 billion rescissions package that trimmed foreign aid and the federal subsidy to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds PBS and NPR.

The Daily Signal reported that education will have a lead role in the next rescissions package.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon has already laid off 1,300 employees and killed off grants that supported DEI. Trump has said he wants to winnow the department down to its fewest possible functions.

The administration recently froze about $6 billion in funding for after-school, summer school, adult literacy and English language programs, but since then has released $1.3 billion for 21st Century Community Learning Center. The funding had previously been approved by Congress, according to the Associated Press.

The Daily Signal report said cuts in areas other than education are likely.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair said the next rescissions package is cooking.

“We’ve got a number of items we’re looking at also, obviously talking to the senators, too,” Blair said. “They’re going through the appropriations process. We don’t know what’s important to them, but you know, you’ll obviously see that very soon.”

Education cuts will be a major part of the package, according to Politico, which cited a White House aide it did not name.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise would not share details but said the package of cuts to previously approved spending is being assembled. The rescissions process allows the GOP to use its majorities in the House and Senate to make budget modifications without needing Democratic votes.

“We haven’t made a final decision on what will be in the second rescissions package, but we’re of course talking about it,” Scalise said. “The administration is very interested in it.”

The White House is “having talks with appropriators” and will make the call on when to send the package to the House.

Speaker Mike Johnson has said the second package will not be as large as the one that just cleared Congress, Politico reported, citing sources it did not name.

Democrats are already gearing up their opposition, according to The Hill.

Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon wants an amendment passed during the process of adopting the fiscal 2026 federal budget to block the White House from proposing more rescissions.

“The next rescission is predicted will go after education,” Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware said. “It was one of the early targets of DOGE.”

