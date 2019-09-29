SECTIONS
Trump to Open Borders Activists in the UN: 'Your Policies Are Cruel and Evil'

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 29, 2019 at 12:42am
President Donald Trump offered a strong rebuke at the United Nations this week to those who advocate for open borders, saying the policy is “cruel and evil.”

“Today, I have a message for those open border activists who cloak themselves in the rhetoric of social justice: Your policies are not just, your policies are cruel and evil,” he said during a speech before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

“You are empowering criminal organizations that prey on innocent men, women and children,” Trump added. “You put your own false sense of virtue before the lives [and] well-being [of] countless innocent people.”

“When you undermine border security, you are undermining human rights and human dignity.”

Securing the nation’s border with Mexico was one of Trump’s top campaign promises.

The president recently visited the border region in California to inspect the progress being made in new wall construction.

“You can see — you can see a pretty good view,” Trump said. “This is going to be close to 500 miles by the time we finish. Those are the areas that are most important.”

“After we’re completed five — that should be done pretty close to next year,” he continued.

“Over — it’ll be over 400 miles. And we think we can get it close to 500 miles by the end of next year, depending on certain terrain conditions.”

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said in the areas where new wall construction has occurred, illegal crossing have dropped significantly.

“The president was here 18 months ago. We now have 24 miles of new primary and secondary wall in this sector” McAleenan told reporters earlier this month.

“The difference that makes for us, operationally is, instead of 3[00] to 500 people crossing a day, we’re now seeing 30 to 50.”

In addition to communicating his view on open borders, Trump also addressed the related topic of globalism during his U.N. remarks.

“Looking around and all over this large, magnificent planet, the truth is plain to see: If you want freedom, take pride in your country,” Trump said. “If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty.”

“The future does not belong to globalists,” the president added.

“The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbors, and honor the differences that make each country special and unique.”

