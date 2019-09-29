Trump to Open Borders Activists in the UN: 'Your Policies Are Cruel and Evil'

President Donald Trump offered a strong rebuke at the United Nations this week to those who advocate for open borders, saying the policy is “cruel and evil.”

“Today, I have a message for those open border activists who cloak themselves in the rhetoric of social justice: Your policies are not just, your policies are cruel and evil,” he said during a speech before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

“You are empowering criminal organizations that prey on innocent men, women and children,” Trump added. “You put your own false sense of virtue before the lives [and] well-being [of] countless innocent people.”

“When you undermine border security, you are undermining human rights and human dignity.”

“Today, I have a message for those open-border activists who cloak themselves in the rhetoric of social justice: Your policies are not just; your policies are cruel and evil. You are empowering criminal organizations that prey on innocent men, women, and children.” #UNGA pic.twitter.com/8Ucy96er1c — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 24, 2019

Securing the nation’s border with Mexico was one of Trump’s top campaign promises.

The president recently visited the border region in California to inspect the progress being made in new wall construction.

President Trump toured the border wall yesterday: “It really is virtually impenetrable…this wall can’t be climbed.” The wall is being built! pic.twitter.com/7qs2ctbr9A — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 19, 2019

“You can see — you can see a pretty good view,” Trump said. “This is going to be close to 500 miles by the time we finish. Those are the areas that are most important.”

“After we’re completed five — that should be done pretty close to next year,” he continued.

“Over — it’ll be over 400 miles. And we think we can get it close to 500 miles by the end of next year, depending on certain terrain conditions.”

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said in the areas where new wall construction has occurred, illegal crossing have dropped significantly.

“The president was here 18 months ago. We now have 24 miles of new primary and secondary wall in this sector” McAleenan told reporters earlier this month.

Walls work! Because of just 24 miles of new wall in California, instead of 300-500 illegal crossings per day, there are only 30-50 crossings per day pic.twitter.com/yKQY5cJug1 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 19, 2019

“The difference that makes for us, operationally is, instead of 3[00] to 500 people crossing a day, we’re now seeing 30 to 50.”

In addition to communicating his view on open borders, Trump also addressed the related topic of globalism during his U.N. remarks.

“Looking around and all over this large, magnificent planet, the truth is plain to see: If you want freedom, take pride in your country,” Trump said. “If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty.”

“Love your nation, wise leaders always put the good of their own people and their own country first.” Trump gives an anti-globalist speech in defense of nationalism during his #UNGA address pic.twitter.com/WXl1HdRMid — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) September 24, 2019

“The future does not belong to globalists,” the president added.

“The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbors, and honor the differences that make each country special and unique.”

