Parler Share
News

Trump Opens Post-Indictment Speech by Admitting to 'Crime' of 'Fearlessly' Defending 'Our Nation from Those Who Seek to Destroy It'

 By Richard Moorhead  April 5, 2023 at 5:00am
Parler Share

Former President Donald Trump admitted to a “crime” after appearing in a Manhattan courtroom for arraignment on 34 felony charges.

But he didn’t plead guilty to the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump called Bragg’s prosecution an attempt to criminalize his constitutional civil rights, including his service as president.

“The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it,” Trump said.

Trending:
Nashville Police Release Disturbing Update After Combing Through Covenant School Killer's Writings

The former president — and leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination — is facing 34 counts of falsification of business records, stemming from alleged payments made to women who claim to have had affairs with Trump.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the felony charges in his Manhattan court appearance.

Will the Trump indictment backfire on Democrats?

Trump was delivering public remarks Tuesday evening after returning to his home in the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach County, Florida.

He compared the charges brought by Bragg — a Democrat whose campaign was supported by leftist billionaire George Soros — to previous attempts by Democrats to derail his presidency and political career.

“I never thought anything like this could happen in America,” Trump said.

Related:
Watch What Happens the Second Trump Says 'Alvin Bragg' at Mar-a-Lago

“From the beginning, Democrats spied on my campaign, remember that?” he said. “They attacked me with an onslaught of investigations. Russia, Russia, Russia. Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine. Impeachment hoax number one. Impeachment hoax number two.

“The illegal and unconstitutional raid on Mar-a-Lago.”

And the litany continued, covering the 2020 election and revelations of how the FBI colluded with Twitter and Facebook regarding news coverage about the Hunter Biden laptop story. The Bragg legal maneuver, Trump said, is just the latest move.

The charges against Trump amount to a new historical precedent.

None of Trump’s predecessors have ever been charged or convicted of a crime.

Trump could be sentenced to more than 100 years in New York prison if he’s ultimately convicted of the charges he’s facing, according to Reuters.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Trump Opens Post-Indictment Speech by Admitting to 'Crime' of 'Fearlessly' Defending 'Our Nation from Those Who Seek to Destroy It'
Revealed: Trump Indicted on 34 Felony Counts, And They're All the Same Charge
Kamala Harris Staffers Revolted by What They're Being Served on Air Force Two: 'Horrible Slop'
Here Are the First Steps That Trump's Lawyers Are Expected to Make After His Arraignment
Eric Trump Reveals What Happened to Him After News of His Father's Indictment Broke
See more...

Conversation