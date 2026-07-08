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President Donald Trump speaks to the press before he boards Air Force One for his first flight aboard the Boeing 747-8 that Qatar gifted the United States to use for executive travel, at Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, July 1, 2026.
President Donald Trump speaks to the press before he boards Air Force One for his first flight aboard the Boeing 747-8 that Qatar gifted the United States to use for executive travel, at Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, July 1, 2026. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Opts Against Flying New Air Force One Home from Turkey

 By Michael Schwarz  July 8, 2026 at 12:51pm
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President Donald Trump raised eyebrows with a series of comments he made in Turkey on Wednesday.

First, on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump announced that the new presidential jet he received from Qatar, which of course functions as Air Force One with him on board, will fly to Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom rather than carrying the president and his entourage home from the NATO Summit.

The sudden change gave rise to rumors of security concerns, particularly since Turkey shares a border with Iran.

On Truth Social, Trump made no mention of America’s present adversary.

“To honor our brave men and women of the Military, we are sending the brand new, and truly spectacular, Air Force One to Mildenhall Air Force Base, in the United Kingdom, to give them a chance to tour the Aircraft — Everybody is so excited, and we thought that they should be the first,” the president wrote.

“For old time’s sake, we’ll be taking the former Air Force One, from Turkey to Mildenhall, a short trip that is totally worth doing in order to give our Great Military Heroes a chance to appreciate our beautiful new addition to the Air Force Fleet!” he added.

Speaking to reporters later in Turkey, however, Trump did not dismiss questions about security concerns. In fact, he elaborated on them.

“Well, I speak about it a lot,” the president said in response to a reporter’s question about security concerns and his own potential assassination, “because, you know, the life of a president is very dangerous.”

Trump then spent several moments comparing the presidency to other dangerous professions before bringing up Iran.

“No, I’m number one on the kill list for Iran,” the president said. “They’re lovely people. I’m number one. So I don’t know. I can’t tell you that. But I don’t really care because I’m doing my job, and I’m doing it, I hope, better than anybody’s ever done it.”

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Moments later, when pressed on the subject by another reporter, Trump effectively reiterated his Truth Social post.

“It’s flying to Europe to one of the big bases, two or three of the big bases, where we can show it to the people,” the president replied. “And we’ll be going home by normal methods.”

Trump’s new jet stirred political controversy when the Qatari royal family donated it in May 2025. Democrats, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, made claims of corruption.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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