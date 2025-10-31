Trump Orders Action as Christians Are Slaughtered in Africa: 'The US Cannot Stand by While Such Atrocities Are Happening'

Fresh off a tour of Asian countries promoting U.S. trade interests, President Donald Trump took to social media on Friday promoting another core American value: Freedom of religion.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared that “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria,” noting that the African country has been a slaughterhouse for thousands of Christians at the hands of “Radical Islamists.”

And he’s taking action.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 02:09 PM EST 10/31/25 Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN” —… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 31, 2025

“Thousands of Christians are being killed,” Trump wrote. “Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.”

In the post, Trump announced he is declaring Nigeria a “country of particular concern” — an official State Department designation that denotes nations that have “engaged in or tolerated ‘particularly severe violations of religious freedom.'”

He also asked that Republican Rep. Riley Moore of West Virginia and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole of Oklahoma look into the matter and get back to him. He should find a friendly audience there. Moore has already officially asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to consider Nigeria a “country of particular concern.”

A Fox News report about Trump’s announcement makes it clear that Nigeria merits the distinction.

“The situation for Christians in Nigeria has reached an alarming level,” Fox reported. “Entire villages have been burned to the ground, worshipers killed during Sunday services, and thousands displaced by Islamist groups sweeping through the country’s northern and central regions.

“In June, militants attacked the village of a bishop, just days after he testified before Congress about Christian persecution, leaving more than 20 people dead. Similar assaults in Plateau and Benue states have killed hundreds this year alone, with survivors describing how gunmen shouted, ‘Allahu Akbar’ as they torched churches and homes.”

“Allahu Akbar” is globally recognized as a battle cry of murderous Islamist terrorists. But according to The Associated Press, the government of Nigeria denies Christians are particular targets, despite attacks like the one in June.

The AP report cites “analysts” who say “the majority of victims of armed groups are Muslims in Nigeria’s Muslim-majority north, where most attacks occur.”

But as Trump’s post noted, Nigeria is a particular killing ground for Christians. According to the Catholic News Agency, the Christian advocacy group Open Doors found that, in 2024, Nigeria led the world — by far — in the number of Christians dying because of anti-Christian persecution.

Of 4,476 Christians killed worldwide because of their faith, Open Doors reported, 3,100 were in Nigeria.

“While Christians used to be vulnerable only in the Muslim-majority northern states, this violence continues to spread into the Middle Belt and even further south,” Open Doors reported.

“The attacks are shockingly brutal. Many believers are killed, particularly men, while women are often kidnapped and targeted for sexual violence. More believers are killed for their faith in Nigeria than anywhere else in the world.”

Trump’s Truth Social post made it clear that the situation is unacceptable.

“When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!” he wrote.

As the AP noted, a U.S. designation as a country of “particular concern” generally comes after “recommendations from both the congressionally mandated U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and the State Department.” However, as the executive in ultimate charge of the State Department, Trump can order the designation as he sees fit.

Nigeria was designated a country of “particular concern” in 2020, when Trump was in the White House for his first term, according to the AP. The designation was lifted by the Biden administration in 2023.

Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” does not necessarily mean U.S. action is imminent.

The State Department’s most recent list of countries of “particular concern” is from 2023, and includes Burma, People’s Republic of China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

Some of those countries are rivals — such as communist China and Cuba — some are enemies, like Iran, while Saudi Arabia is often a U.S. partner in Middle East politics — and an enemy of Iran.

Still, as the AP noted, the designation puts Nigeria in line for sanctions by the Trump administration, including potentially “a ban on all non-humanitarian aid.”

Judging by the tone of Trump’s Truth Social post, though, and other recent State Department statements, he’s intending to do more than write a strongly worded letter to Nigeria’s rulers in the capital of Abuja.

“The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries,” Trump wrote.

“We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!”

