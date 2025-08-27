Trump Orders American Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff Worldwide After Trans Attack on Catholic School

As the leader of a nation stunned by the violence a transgender shooter inflicted on the innocent while they were at prayer, President Donald Trump has ordered the federal government to acknowledge the deaths and pain caused by Wednesday’s shooting in Minneapolis.

Two children were killed in the attack on Annunciation Catholic Church, in which the gunman fired through the church windows as children from Annunciation School and others were participating in Mass. Seventeen people were wounded, of which 14 were children.

“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on August 27, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, August 31, 2025,” Trump wrote in an order posted to the White House website.

Honoring the Victims of the Tragedy in Minneapolis, Minnesota pic.twitter.com/XMzNIwRBjv — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) August 27, 2025

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,” he wrote.

Trump earlier called on Americans to respond to the hateful violence that erupted at Annunciation Catholic Church through the power of prayer.

“I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

BREAKING: The Minneapolis shooting suspect has been identified as Robin Westman. The alleged shooter released multiple videos on social media, which showed that he clearly hated Christians. They have since been taken down. “Where is your God?” read one mag. Evil monster. pic.twitter.com/oyiCkqNwkw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2025

Transgender Minnesotan Robin Westman, 23, who formerly went by the name Robert, has been identified as the shooter, according to KARE-TV.

The station reported that Westman grew up in Richfield, where Annunciation School is located, and that his mother worked at Annunciation School until she retired in 2021.

The New York Post reported that YouTube videos linked to Westman showed ammunition magazines upon which writing said, “for the children” and “kill Donald Trump.”

He also wrote anti-Semitic slurs in journals and on the magazines, the Post reported.

The gunman killed himself after the attack.

Robin Westman, the suspected shooter in today’s mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, appears to have had a YouTube Channel named “Robin W” which has since been deleted, that contained several video consisting of guns, a manifesto… pic.twitter.com/B3JJUOIGJp — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 27, 2025

Weston Halsne, 10, said he was saved by a friend who was wounded.

“It was like, shots fired and then we kind of like got under pews. They shot through the stained glass windows I think, and it was really scary,” Halsne said, according to CBS.

“My friend Victor like, saved me, though. ‘Cause he laid on top of me. But he got hit,” Halsne said. “I was super scared for him. But I think now he’s OK.”

“I hope you’re OK and I’m praying for you,” he told reporters, hoping his friend would get the message.

