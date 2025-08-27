Share
News
The U.S. flag is lowered to half-staff above the White House Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. flag is lowered to half-staff above the White House Wednesday in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump ordered the flags lowered in memorial of the victims of the mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic church and school. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Trump Orders American Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff Worldwide After Trans Attack on Catholic School

 By Jack Davis  August 27, 2025 at 1:29pm
Share

As the leader of a nation stunned by the violence a transgender shooter inflicted on the innocent while they were at prayer, President Donald Trump has ordered the federal government to acknowledge the deaths and pain caused by Wednesday’s shooting in Minneapolis.

Two children were killed in the attack on Annunciation Catholic Church, in which the gunman fired through the church windows as children from Annunciation School and others were participating in Mass. Seventeen people were wounded, of which 14 were children.

“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on August 27, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, August 31, 2025,” Trump wrote in an order posted to the White House website.

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,” he wrote.

Trump earlier called on Americans to respond to the hateful violence that erupted at Annunciation Catholic Church through the power of prayer.

“I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Transgender Minnesotan Robin Westman, 23, who formerly went by the name Robert, has been identified as the shooter, according to KARE-TV.

The station reported that Westman grew up in Richfield, where Annunciation School is located, and that his mother worked at Annunciation School until she retired in 2021.

The New York Post reported that YouTube videos linked to Westman showed ammunition magazines upon which writing said, “for the children” and “kill Donald Trump.”

He also wrote anti-Semitic slurs in journals and on the magazines, the Post reported.

Related:
Breaking: Transgender Catholic School Shooting Suspect Scrawled Anti-Trump Message on Gun

The gunman killed himself after the attack.

Weston Halsne, 10, said he was saved by a friend who was wounded.

“It was like, shots fired and then we kind of like got under pews. They shot through the stained glass windows I think, and it was really scary,” Halsne said, according to CBS.

“My friend Victor like, saved me, though. ‘Cause he laid on top of me. But he got hit,” Halsne said. “I was super scared for him. But I think now he’s OK.”

“I hope you’re OK and I’m praying for you,” he told reporters, hoping his friend would get the message.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Kristi Noem and Kash Patel Confirm Twisted Details About Catholic School Shooter - Hate Crime Investigation Underway
Former NFL Star QB Jay Cutler Agrees to Report to Jail in Drunk Driving Case
Trump Orders American Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff Worldwide After Trans Attack on Catholic School
Trump Threatens Criminal Charges for George and Alex Soros
Trump Issues Statement After He's Briefed on Catholic School Shooting: 'Please Join Me in Praying'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation