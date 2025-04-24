Share
President Donald Trump, right, is seen meeting with Russia'nPresident Vladimir Putin in a photo dated June 28, 2019.
President Donald Trump, right, is seen meeting with Russia'nPresident Vladimir Putin in a photo dated June 28, 2019. (Brendan Smialowski -AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Orders Putin to 'STOP': 'I Am Not Happy'

 By Ole Braatelien  April 24, 2025 at 12:42pm
President Donald Trump criticized President Vladimir Putin after Russia’s missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday morning.

The strike killed at least 12 people and injured dozens more, according to ABC News.

Trump fired off on Truth Social, condemning the attack.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The attack began around 1 a.m. on Thursday and struck at least five neighborhoods in Kyiv, Fox News reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly 70 missiles, including ballistics, were used during the assault, along with 150 attack drones, according to ABC News.

Zelenskyy said he would cancel part of his trip to South Africa and return to Ukraine early.

The attack followed weeks of stalled negotiations between Zelenskyy and the Trump administration, involving a peace deal requiring Ukraine to cede Crimea, which is already occupied by Russia.

Do approve of how Trump is handling Russia?

Zelenskyy refused to budge.

“Ukraine will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea,” Zelenskyy said at a Tuesday news conference, according to The Wall Street Journal. “There’s nothing to talk about here. This is against our constitution.”

Trump criticized Zelenskyy on Truth Social the next day.

“It’s inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy’s that makes it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire — He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country,” Trump wrote.

“The statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but prolong the ‘killing field,’ and nobody wants that! We are very close to a Deal, but the man with ‘no cards to play’ should now, finally, GET IT DONE,” Trump said.

Russia struck Ukraine that night.

The Kremlin had not responded to requests for comment as of Thursday morning, according to Reuters.

Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




