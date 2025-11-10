Trump Outlines His Plan to Replace 'Obamacare Scam': 'The Money Should Go Directly to the People'

President Donald Trump has called for Obamacare subsidies to be paid out directly to the American people instead of paid to insurance companies.

In a plan laid out on Truth Social over the weekend, the president specifically pleaded with Senate Republicans to get the ball rolling.

“I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over,” the president wrote on Saturday.

“In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare,” he added.

To be clear, the president’s proposal involves amending federal appropriations for premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions — something that would require both the House and Senate to act.

On Sunday, the president doubled down in a new post, except this time he directed his ire at Democrats. He blamed them for the recent, now-over government shutdown, which was spurred by them demanding Republicans extend COVID-era Obamacare subsidies.

“I am sorry that the American People are being terrorized by Democrats who have decided to shut the Government down to make me and other Republicans continue ObamaCare subsidies, which have been a windfall for Health Insurance Companies, and a DISASTER for the American People,” he wrote.

The president also used the second post to take a shot at the insurance companies.

“This enrichment of Health Insurance companies must stop,” he wrote. “It is long past time to lower Premiums, not enrich Insurance Companies. I stand ready to work with both Parties to solve this problem once the Government is open. Stop terrorizing the American People. Stop pushing failed policies!”

In a final post published late Sunday morning, Trump again took aim at the Democrats, this time excoriating them for bending over backwards to fulfill the desires of the insurance companies.

“Democrats claim to be working for ‘the little guy,’ and driving down your Health Insurance, but the OBAMACARE SCAM goes STRAIGHT TO THEIR BEST FRIENDS IN THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY,” he noted. “THEY ARE MAKING A ‘KILLING,’ while Health Coverage only gets WORSE.”

“If Democrats get their way again, they’re in for another HUGE Payday at the expense of the American People. NO DEAL! Republicans should give money DIRECTLY to your personal HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNTS that I expanded in our GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he concluded.

His post included a chart showing how the stock price of major health insurers exploded by an average of 1000 percent after Obamacare was signed into law in 2010.

The president’s posts were published right before an end to the government shutdown was negotiated on Monday.

The deal reached by Senate Republicans and Democrats required that Republicans agree to hold a vote sometime soon on whether or not to extend the COVID-era Obamacare subsidies.

.@LeaderJohnThune: “After 40 long days, I’m hopeful we can finally bring the shutdown to an end…regardless as I have said for weeks to my Democrat friends, I will schedule a vote on their proposal & I’ve committed to having that vote no later than the second week of December.” pic.twitter.com/X1RCTCkTTA — CSPAN (@cspan) November 10, 2025

“As I have said for weeks to my Democrat friends, I will schedule a vote on their proposal, and I have committed to having that vote no later than the second week in December,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican, said on the Senate floor Sunday.

