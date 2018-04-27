Trump Outrage! Won’t Release JFK Assassination Files

President Donald Trump just broke his first campaign promise — and its a big one! After meticulously keeping all of his promises — more than any other president has ever done — he announced today that he would not release the files of the CIA and FBI on the John F. Kennedy assassination 55 years ago!

He says that “an undisclosed amount of material will remain under wraps because the potential harm to U.S. national security or foreign affairs is ‘of such gravity the it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure.'”

“Immediate”?? We have already waited 55 years!

I believe that the JFK killing may have represented the most egregious action of what we now all the “deep state.” The evidence in Robert Caro’s book “Means of Ascent” makes clear that Kennedy had decided to dump Johnson from the ticket when he ran for re-election in 1964 due to his involvement with Billy Sol Estes and other scandals.

Other evidence suggests that Johnson may have been involved in the assassination plot. The intelligence community may also have played a role. The Select House Committee on Assassinations concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone and that audio tapes established conclusively that there was a second gunman. If so, it was a coup d’etat, not an assassination.

With these doubts out there in public, it is outrageous that President Trump won’t let us see the truth. When he teases us by releasing part of the record and noting that further disclosure would represent a serious national security threat, our demand for coming clean can only grow.

I have supported Trump faithfully so far on his presidency. But this decision leaves me very troubled.

Dear Friend,

President Trump has decided, despite his campaign pledges, not to allow us to see the full files about the Kennedy assassination 55 years ago because he says it would do potential harm to U.S. national security, law enforcement, or foreign affairs “of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in disclosure.”

I believe this is a disastrously wrong decision. If the information is that devastating, we have a right to see it and our government should not keep it secret from us. His refusal to disclose this information is outrageous.

Please sign the attached petition to demand that the president reconsider.

WE THE UNDERSIGNED respectfully ask President Trump to reconsider his decision not to release the files on the Kennedy assassination.

We have tolerated 55 years of being kept in the dark and it’s time to let in the light.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

