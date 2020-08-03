SECTIONS
Trump Outraged as State Institutes Widespread Mail-In Voting: 'See You in Court'

By Johnathan Jones
Published August 3, 2020 at 10:35am
President Donald Trump threatened Nevada lawmakers with legal action Monday after the state moved to hold the upcoming election largely by mail.

“In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!”

The post was in response to Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, who had harsh words for the move by Nevada lawmakers to send every registered voter in the state a ballot.

McDaniel wrote that “[Trump] supporters are out in force today protesting Nevada Dems’ attempts to ram through mass mail-in voting & ballot harvesting.”

“Dems want to use the pandemic to destroy election integrity,” she added.

On Sunday, Nevada’s Democratic majority passed Assembly Bill 4 to adopt large-scale mail-in voting ahead of the November election, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, who is a Democrat, will sign the partisan bill into law.

Critics of the bill and similar measures in other states say largescale mail-in voting opens up the opportunity for so-called ballot harvesting, which permits persons who are not the voter from filling out and turning in ballots that do not belong to them.

Trump has been among the most ardent defenders of protecting election integrity by opposing measures such as mail-in-voting, which he and other critics say makes ballots vulnerable to fraud.

Nevada state Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, a Democrat, claimed the move to use mail-in ballots was done for voter safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We should be doing everything we can to allow people to vote and vote safely,” Cannizzaro said in a speech, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

“This bill is absolutely not an opportunity to create fraud in our elections, our to allow for ballot harvesting,” she claimed.

Do you agree with the president that mail-in ballots are vulnerable to fraud?

Cannizzaro attacked McDaniel on Twitter, describing her as a “partisan hack” over the RNC chair’s criticism of Nevada’s adopting mail-in voting.

McDaniel reminded Nevadans that Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, previously intended to hold in-person voting after Nevada’s June mail-in primary received less than positive reviews.

“[Cegavske] has a plan to allow Nevadans to vote safely,” McDaniel wrote.

“But that’s not stopping Democrats from upending election rules to create more opportunities for fraud and allow ballot harvesting,” the RNC chair added, asking concerned parties to call Cannizzaro’s office to complain.

Cannizzaro fired back at McDaniel with a personal attack.

“I’ll be damned if I’m going to let a partisan hack like you use this pandemic to suppress Nevadans’ right to vote. Nevada will have a free, fair and secure election this November,” Cannizzaro wrote.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
