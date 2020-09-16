President Donald Trump apparently emerged unscathed after the latest barrage of baseless attacks from the establishment media and Democrats.

They ramped up the attacks on his COVID-19 response.

They claimed he disparaged dead American war heroes.

They continue to cover for his rival, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, who can’t seem to string together coherent thoughts with any regularity.

Despite the unrelenting assaults, Trump has taken his first national lead against Biden, according to a new poll.

The president leads nationally with 47 percent to Biden’s 46 percent, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday.

“While statistically insignificant, it’s the first time Trump has been ahead,” the pollster said.

The president’s lead is within the margin of sampling error, which is plus or minus 2 points.

Among 2,500 likely voters surveyed Sept. 9-10 and Sept. 13-15, Trump held a 1-point advantage.

Four percent of those polled described themselves as undecided, and 3 percent of respondents said they preferred another candidate.

Rasmussen noted that in last week’s survey, Biden held a 2-point lead nationally among likely voters, but Trump had crossed the 45 percent threshold for the first time.

Per Rasmussen’s White House Watch, which began weekly tracking in July, the president is trending up.

The pollster also found Wednesday that Trump is enjoying a 52 percent approval rating.

Of course, many Americans are hesitant to trust polling, and for good reason.

The Real Clear Politics average of national polls found Democrat Hillary Clinton to be ahead of Trump by 3.3 points the week before the 2016 vote.

Monmouth had Clinton leading by 6 points prior to the election.

While Rasmussen is a target for Democrats who claim the pollster is skewed in favor of Republicans, it is important to note that one major poll correctly called the 2016 election.

Rasmussen had Clinton up by 2 points in the week leading up to the election, and she won the popular vote by 2.1 percent, losing the Electoral College — and the race — 306-232, according to The New York Times.

Of the 11 polls used in the Real Clear Politics average, no pollster came closer to predicting the outcome.

Rasmussen is no fringe outlier.

In 2020, that same pollster is showing the president trending up as we inch closer to the November election, which should give supporters of the president cause for optimism, as enthusiasm for him to have a second term doesn’t appear to be waning.

