Trump PAC Hits Talarico with His Own Words in Scathing Campaign Ad, Includes Disturbing, 'Weird' Christian Heresies

A new ad in the highly contested U.S. Senate race in Texas uses Democrat James Talarico’s own words to make the case that he is the wrong pick for Texas.

Talarico and Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are locked in a close race for the Senate seat now held by Republican John Cornyn.

Paxton waged a primary against Cornyn with the support of President Donald Trump and wrestled the GOP nomination away from the longtime lawmaker.

This latest Marist poll released last week showed Talarico ahead by 6 points.

That poll was conducted from Sept. 17-20, surveyed 1,139 registered voters, and had a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

The poll noted that Gen Z voters, people under 29, went big for Talarico at 74 percent.

But as noted on X, a super PAC aligned with President Donald Trump is counterpunching.

🚨 BOOM: Donald Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. just BLASTED this devastating ad all over Texas “James Talarico is WEIRD. VERY weird.” TALARICO: “There are many more than 2 s*xes. There are 6. Jesus Christ was a radical feminist. God is nonbinary. I always think of myself as a… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 26, 2026



“BOOM: Donald Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. just BLASTED this devastating ad all over Texas,” Eric Daugherty posted.

“James Talarico is WEIRD. VERY weird,” the ad said.

Talarico is then quoted as saying, “There are many more than two biological sexes. There are six.”

“Jesus Christ Himself was a radical feminist. God is nonbinary. I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity,” the ad quoted Talarico as saying.

Ken Paxton is going to be the next Senator from Texas as long as we take nothing for granted. Don’t fall for the Fake News’ “anonymous sources.” Don’t fall for the demoralization ops. And especially don’t get complacent. Get out and vote to send the best Attorney General Texas… — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) September 26, 2026

“Six sexes?! Jesus a radical feminist?! A Christian who hates Christianity? Liberal weirdo James Talarico: too loco for Texas,” the ad’s narrator said in closing.

Talarico’s fave drag queen grooms children, called a 10-year-old his “mini-me,” and pushes child drag shows. Talarico headlined a 2021 Pride event with an 11-year-old drag kid. He can run, but he can’t hide. This is not someone who represents Texans. pic.twitter.com/fXasce6rgR — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 24, 2026

A Texas Southern poll gave Talarico a one-point lead over Paxton, 47 percent to 46 percent, with a 2.31 percentage point margin of error. That poll sampled 1,800 likely voters between Sept. 15 and Sept. 19.

In its previous poll, Texas Southern gave Talarico a two-point lead.

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