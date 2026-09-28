Share
News
Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico speaks during an event at the Epstein Memorial Reading room on Sept. 10, 2026, in Dallas, Texas.
Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico speaks during an event at the Epstein Memorial Reading room on Sept. 10, 2026, in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Trump PAC Hits Talarico with His Own Words in Scathing Campaign Ad, Includes Disturbing, 'Weird' Christian Heresies

 By Jack Davis  September 28, 2026 at 6:15am
Share

A new ad in the highly contested U.S. Senate race in Texas uses Democrat James Talarico’s own words to make the case that he is the wrong pick for Texas.

Talarico and Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are locked in a close race for the Senate seat now held by Republican John Cornyn.

Paxton waged a primary against Cornyn with the support of President Donald Trump and wrestled the GOP nomination away from the longtime lawmaker.

This latest Marist poll released last week showed Talarico ahead by 6 points.

That poll was conducted from Sept. 17-20, surveyed 1,139 registered voters, and had a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

The poll noted that Gen Z voters, people under 29, went big for Talarico at 74 percent.

But as noted on X, a super PAC aligned with President Donald Trump is counterpunching.


“BOOM: Donald Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. just BLASTED this devastating ad all over Texas,” Eric Daugherty posted.

“James Talarico is WEIRD. VERY weird,” the ad said.

Talarico is then quoted as saying, “There are many more than two biological sexes. There are six.”

“Jesus Christ Himself was a radical feminist. God is nonbinary. I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity,” the ad quoted Talarico as saying.

Related:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Criticized Over 'Welfare-To-Work Requirement' Video That Depicts Young White Male as the Problem

“Six sexes?! Jesus a radical feminist?! A Christian who hates Christianity? Liberal weirdo James Talarico: too loco for Texas,” the ad’s narrator said in closing.

A Texas Southern poll gave Talarico a one-point lead over Paxton, 47 percent to 46 percent, with a 2.31 percentage point margin of error. That poll sampled 1,800 likely voters between Sept. 15 and Sept. 19.

In its previous poll, Texas Southern gave Talarico a two-point lead.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Homeless Man Arrested in Brutal Murder of a 63-Year-Old Woman in Central Park
A Dark Day Is Coming for Disney Employees, Company Executive Warns
U.S. and China Announce Major Deal to Wipe Away Tariffs After Trump-Xi Meeting
Degeneracy: School Protected Teacher Taking Sexual Pics of 10-Year-Olds Because He Is Gay and 'Bats for the Other Team,' Court Docs Say
'Iran Knows They're Losing': Trump Rejects Tehran's Desperate Ceasefire Proposal as They Continue to Cave on Point After Point
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation