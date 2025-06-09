Trump Has Painful Rhyming Warning for Any LA Punks Who Spit on Law Enforcement - This Is What We Voted For

Members of law enforcement need never wonder whether President Donald Trump has their backs.

In a clip posted Sunday to the social media platform X, Trump delivered a memorable rhymed warning to any Los Angeles rioters who might dare spit in the faces of those charged with restoring order.

“They spit, we hit,” the president said.

Indeed, Trump has expressed no tolerance for rioters who assault police officers, federal immigration agents, or members of the military.

“We’re gonna be watching it very closely,” he told reporters at the beginning of the clip. “And when they spit at people — you know, they spit; that’s their new thing; they spit and worse. You know what they throw at them, right?”

The president then warned spitting rioters of major consequences.

“And when that happens, I have a little statement. They say, ‘They spit, we hit,'” Trump added. “And I told them, nobody’s gonna spit on our police officers. Nobody’s gonna spit on our military, which they do as a common thing.”

Growing increasingly animated, the president then held his thumb and forefinger close together to demonstrate the physical distance between law enforcement members and their lawless left-wing assailants.

“They get up to them this far away,” Trump said, “and then they start spitting in their face. That happens, they get hit very hard.”

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump WARNS anti-ICE rebels in Los Angeles who consider SPITTING on law enforcement. “I have a little statement. They spit, we HIT.” “NOBODY’S gonna spit on our officers, our military… which they do as a common thing. They start spitting in their face.… pic.twitter.com/P9ZdsPyKEy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 8, 2025

Should every rioter who so much as touched a federal officer be sentenced to the maximum penalty? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (208 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

Since Thursday, Los Angeles has witnessed violent left-wing riots against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Protesters have waved foreign flags as vehicles have burned in the background.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California has behaved with his usual cowardice, siding with illegal aliens over American citizens.

Los Angeles, of course, has seen its share of riots over the years — not to mention memorable wordplay.

How ironic, in fact, that 30 years ago, during his closing arguments in the 1995 double-murder trial of O.J. Simpson, defense attorney Johnnie Cochran delivered the famous line, “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.”

Of course, many who watched that sensational trial continue to regard the late Simpson as unjustly acquitted.

Trump, by contrast, delivered his “They spit, we hit” line in the service of justice. And many X users agreed.

Trump’s message is crystal clear, respect for law enforcement is non-negotiable. Spitting isn’t just disrespect; it’s a provocation that can’t be ignored. While Democrats cozy up to mobs, Trump stands firm protecting officers who risk their lives daily. This is leadership… — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) June 8, 2025

No wonder cops and service members love him. — News Nomad 🗞 (@The_Nomad_News) June 8, 2025

That’s our President!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Rina Interiors (@Rinainteriors) June 8, 2025

How can you not love him?? They spit we hit!! 🤣😎 — JenLiberty (@libertyjenjen) June 8, 2025

This is what it looks like when Daddy gets home. — Dawn (@dmconserve) June 8, 2025

In short, “They spit, we hit” should be simple enough to penetrate even the thick skulls of anti-ICE protesters.

If not, then at least law-enforcement agents should feel emboldened to protect themselves, knowing that the president has their backs.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.