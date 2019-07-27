SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

After Trump Pardon, Joe Arpaio ‘Strongly Considering’ 2020 Sheriff’s Run

×
By Steven Beyer
Published July 27, 2019 at 9:23am
Print

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio said he was “strongly considering” running for his former position as sheriff in 2020.

Arpaio told ABC News on Friday, “I’m very strongly thinking about it, very strongly considering it.”

“I’ll decide next month, and I always have a flare for these sorts of things,” he said.

The former sheriff received a pardon from President Donald Trump last year after being convicted for criminal contempt of a federal court order.

Arpaio told ABC News that he had met with Trump months ago but did not say what they discussed.

TRENDING: New Fox News Poll Causes a Stir: Trump Furious, Biden Taunts

The White House also didn’t comment on the meeting, ABC News reported.

Additionally, Arpaio told the news agency that he would continue to campaign on raising the validity of former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate.

“I’m not a politician who worries about talking about things because they may lose a few votes,” the ex-sheriff said to ABC News.

“I brought it up in my last election and I’m not going to stop. Why would I stop?”

Do you think Joe Arpaio should make a 2020 run?

Arpaio also told ABC News that he believes that running the same time Trump runs for office would give the ex-sheriff a significant boost.

“One deciding factor thing would be is Trump and I will be running again together, just like 2016 but now in 2020,” he said.

Several billboards have been springing up around the Phoenix area advocating for the 87-year-old to run for office.

While Arpaio has denied creating the billboards, he has used them as fodder to tease a run on social media.

Earlier this week, Arpaio posted a picture of a news article on Instagram with the headline “Sheriff Joe is Back.”

RELATED: Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s Wife Rushed to Hospital, Placed in Intensive Care After Rattlesnake Bite

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stay Tuned!

A post shared by Joe Arpaio (@joe.arpaio) on

In the caption of the post, Arpaio simply wrote, “Stay Tuned!”

However, Arpaio’s run for sheriff could be more challenging than in previous years.

The former sheriff ran for a Senate seat vacated by Jeff Flake last year, but ended up third in the same county he served as sheriff.

Arpaio served as sheriff in Maricopa County from 1993 to 2016 and became well-known for his hard-line punishments on prisoners.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
Steven is a writer for the Western Journal and has written dozens of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. Steven is a native of Louisiana but has transferred to a remote desert land often referred to as Arizona. He has a beautiful wife and two amazing daughters. You can often find him hiking the Arizona landscape or serving on the worship team at his church.
Birthplace
Shreveport, LA
Education
B.S. Church Ministries with a specialization in Church Planting and Revitalization
Location
Phoenix, AZ
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Culture, Faith







Report: German Prosecutors Seek 7-Year Prison Term for Former Nazi Soldier Who Denied Holocaust on TV
Trump: Obama Ruined the White House’s Air-Conditioning System
After Trump Pardon, Joe Arpaio ‘Strongly Considering’ 2020 Sheriff’s Run
Court Docs Show State Paid over $12,000 to Interpreter for Accused Killer of Mollie Tibbetts
CNN Editor’s Sick Anti-Semitic Messages and Celebration of a Terrorist Attack Just Got Exposed, Resignation Follows
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×