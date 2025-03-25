Trump Pardons Hunter Biden's Former Business Partner: 'They Destroyed Him'

President Donald Trump pardoned Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden’s, on Tuesday.

Archer had been convicted of swindling a Native American tribe, but later became an informant during the time House Republicans were investigating the Biden family, according to the New York Post.

In signing the pardon, Trump said “many people have asked me to do this,” according to The Hill.

“I think he was treated very unfairly. And, I looked at the records, studied the records, and he was. He was a victim of a crime as far as I’m concerned. So, we’re going to undo that,” Trump said.

“Congratulations, Devin!” Trump said, according to the Post.

Trump indicated the pardon was coming when he met Archer at the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia on Saturday, according to New York Post columnist Miranda Devine.

The meeting was reportedly arranged by Tony Bobulinski, a former associated of Hunter Biden’s who also later became a whistleblower.

“He’s getting a full pardon,” Devine quoted Trump as saying, adding that Archer was an “anti-Biden person.”

“He was screwed by the Bidens. They destroyed him like they tried to destroy a lot of people,” he added.

“I had gotten word from my attorney earlier that the president was discussing this, and he had acknowledged that he was going to do it,” Archer said Monday, according to Fox News.

Archer recalled how former President Joe Biden had talked to him.

“Joe would end a meeting and say, ‘You do a favor for me, you’re my friend. You do a favor for my son, you’re a friend for life,’” Archer said.

Archer said he did not expect to need a pardon “because I never did anything.”

“I was a victim of financial fraud in which I invested a lot of money and was taken down [by] a whistleblower [who] was blowing the whistle on Hunter,” he continued.

In speaking to the Post’s Devine, Archer said he was “the victim of a convoluted lawfare effort intended to destroy and silence me.”

He said that the “Obama-Biden legal apparatus” protected Hunter Biden, but not him.

“Like so many people, my life was devastated by the Biden family’s selfish disregard for the truth and for the peace of mind and happiness of others. The Bidens talk about justice, but they don’t mean it,” he said. “I am grateful that the American people are now well aware of this reality.”

Hunter Biden was paid $200,000 from the company involved in a $60 million tribal bonds fraud, for which Archer was convicted in 2018.

The conviction was later overturned, then reinstated. He was sentenced but had the sentence dismissed on a technicality pending a new sentencing this year.

During the House investigation into the Biden family, Archer said Hunter Biden put his father on speakerphone during foreign business deals two dozen times or more.

Archer also told Congress that prior to Joe Biden, who was then vice president, heading to Ukraine to demand the ouster of a prosecutor investigating an energy company linked to Hunter Biden, the first son’s Ukrainian business partners wanted him to get his father on the phone.

