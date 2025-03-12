A reminder of the rollicking brand of diplomacy that is the Trump administration was as visible Wednesday as Vice President J.D. Vance’s shamrock socks.

Vance’s reason for the wearing of the green was the visit of Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin to Washington.

“I love these socks,” President Donald Trump told Vance during a public period of their Oval Office meeting with Martin, according to a video posted to X.

“What’s with these socks? I’m trying to stay focused, but I’m gonna ask for the VP’s socks,” Trump said.

.@POTUS pokes fun at @VP‘s socks during their meeting with the Taoiseach 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/vDjpUJxNEy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 12, 2025

Vance held a breakfast for Martin and a smattering of official guests at his official residence and discussed his wardrobe choice, according to a post on X.

Vance said in his career he had learned about “sock diplomacy, about the importance of gifting socks to my fellow senators. You know, I give Massachusetts socks to our friends from Massachusetts and Utah socks to our friends from Utah.”

WATCH 🇺🇸🇮🇪 In honor of the Irish Prime Minister’s visit, Vice President JD Vance rocks a green tie, clovers in his pocket, and shamrock socks. pic.twitter.com/L8OM8g7jtD — Gabriela Iglesias🇺🇲 (@iglesias_gabby) March 12, 2025

He then told his Irish visitor, “In your honor I have worn these shamrocks,” as he displayed his socks.

“I will say when we meet later in the Oval Office,” he said, “the president is a very big fan of conservative dress.”

Speaking to his guest he added, “If he notices socks, you have to defend me in the Oval Office and say this is an important part of cementing the Irish-American relationship, and that’s the only reason I’m wearing these socks.”

Vance told the group the socks were a reminder that America and Ireland are more than allies, according to the Independent.

“One of the things we try to do with this breakfast is just remind people of the important bonds of friendship between the United States and Ireland,” he said.

During Martin’s comments, he noted the longstanding partnership between Ireland and America.

“Nowhere is the strength of the U.S.-Irish relationship more in evidence than in our own peace process,” Martin said.

“Forty-four years ago, President Reagan called for a just and peaceful solution to the conflict that has for so long devastated lives on our island. Politicians from both sides of the aisle rose to the occasion, and the lasting peace we enjoy today on our island is a signature achievement of U.S. foreign policy.

“This story of peace is one that we both wrote together. We know that building peace is a difficult and painstaking task, and we are ready to play our part in supporting work to end conflict and to secure peace in Ukraine or in the Middle East or wherever,” he continued.

“We welcome very much the unrelenting focus and effort that President Trump and his administration has brought to this task from his very first days in office, and we welcome the progress that is clearly being made.

“The United States has been a steadfast friend of Ireland for centuries. Indeed, the United States was the first country to recognize our long-sought independence.”

