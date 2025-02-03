Share
Commentary
On Monday, President Donald Trump, left, announced that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, right, agreed to send 10,000 to the U.S.-Mexico border to help fight illegal immigration and illegal drug trafficking.
Commentary
On Monday, President Donald Trump, left, announced that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, right, agreed to send 10,000 to the U.S.-Mexico border to help fight illegal immigration and illegal drug trafficking. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images ; Yuri Cortez - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Pauses Tariffs After Mexican President Makes Major Border Concession

 By Randy DeSoto  February 3, 2025 at 12:16pm
Share

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he is pausing imposing a 25 percent tariff on Mexico, following an agreement being reached to secure the border.

So Trump’s “Art of the Deal” negotiating tactic appears to be working again.

“I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States,” he posted on Truth Social Monday morning.

“These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country. We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico,” he continued.

“I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries,” Trump said.

Sheinbaum had posted on X prior to Trump’s announcement that she and the U.S. president had a “good conversation.”

She confirmed the pledge to send 10,000 members of the Mexican National Guard to her nation’s border with the U.S. to prevent drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl.

“The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico,” Sheinbaum also wrote.

CNBC reported, “Sheinbaum over the weekend threatened retaliatory tariffs on goods imported from the United States, and nontariff measures, but had not disclosed the rate for the tariffs.”

“Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday night that his country would implement a 25 percent tariff against $155 billion in U.S. goods in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs, which had been announced hours earlier,” the news outlet further noted.

Canada released an extensive list on Monday of U.S. products subject to a 25 percent tariff, including many different food imports.

Related:
Trump Does the Unthinkable - Officially Calls for End to Income Tax, May Be First POTUS in History to Do So

The U.S. annual trade deficit with Canada is estimated at more than $100 billion, so it seems little doubt that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making an announcement similar to Sheinbaum shortly.

Trump is asking of Canada the same thing he asked of Mexico: stem the flow of illegal aliens and fentanyl over the U.S. border.

Stocks rebounded Monday after an initial selloff when the announcement of a pause in tariffs between the U.S. and Mexico was made.

Is this a good deal?

Trump conceded Sunday there may be some short-term pain as he works to reshuffle U.S. trade relations with Mexico, Canada, China, and other countries.

But as he promised during the campaign, he is using tariffs to bring greater border security and foster domestic manufacturing, not to mention help boost the federal treasury.

It’s time to put America First.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Marco Rubio Takes Over Embattled USAID, Vows Big Changes to 'Completely Unresponsive Agency'
'Fairness For All': Trudeau Caves to Trump, Installs $1.3 Billion Plan to Secure Northern Border
CEO of Top Canadian Company Takes Trump's Side in Tariff War, Slams Trudeau
Trump Pauses Tariffs After Mexican President Makes Major Border Concession
Trump's Threats Deliver a Big Win as Panama Agrees to Alter Course on Canal
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation