If the Battle Is Between Trump and Pelosi, My Money’s on the President

When President Donald Trump won the election in 2016, there were calls for an end to the Electoral College.

It would not be out of the question for Republicans to call for an end to gerrymandering so that midterm elections might be less likely to change the balance of power in the House of Representatives.

Given the results of Tuesday’s election, now the Democrats have a real problem.

At least half of America loves the president. If that were not true, the Republicans would have lost the Senate as well.

If the Nancy Pelosi storm troopers — Maxine Waters, Gerald Nadler, Adam Schiff and the like — stay in control, this president is more than capable of going right over their heads and smacking them around like a cat playing with a dead or dying mouse.

He will have a very loyal Senate, given his campaigning pre-election and given the fact he will be pretty much rid of the RINO contingent led by Arizona’s appropriately named, soon to be former Sen. Jeff Flake.

Judges will continue to be confirmed and any talk of impeachment is wasted breath since you need 67 votes in the Senate to actually remove a president. Not happening. Further, should the Supreme Court Justices in their 80s — there are two — leave the Court, Trump’s new Senate majority will allow him to name an even harder-edged conservative since getting every GOP vote will no longer be necessary.

If the Democrats don’t play ball in the House, they will simply be part of a body which has an approval rating of 14 percent which is to say that even their mothers don’t like them. Totally irrelevant will be the political terminology used to describe them on Fox News and other news organizations which do not take their cues from the Democratic Party.

Also, the president will be able to kick the crap out of the House Democrats in the runup to the 2020 election. He will be able to use them as a punching bag should he choose.

Now, there may well be a sizable number of Democrats in the House who want nothing to do with Pelosi and friends.

Were they to be successful in tamping down the Schiffs, Waters and Nadlers, they would potentially find a president who is willing to work with them on the issues of the day and maybe there would actually be some progress. It’s not impossible.

But my Vegas handicapper friends are setting long odds on the Democrat old guard giving up their new found power. Like the attempted Senate Democrat lynching of now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh, that would/will be the gift that keeps on giving.

Elijah Cummings, who runs the Democrat Black Caucus told Fox News that he fully expects Pelosi to become the speaker.

If that’s true, despite the speech she made election night, war is inevitable.

And, if it’s war, I’d take Trump and the points. (Again, my friends in Vegas agree.)

The handicapping goes like this: Pelosi has never had to take on a streetfighter like Trump in her career. He’s smarter, more agile, not afraid to take on a woman speaker and, oh yes, he’s the president of the United States.

If she wants war, all we need is ring announcer Michael Buffer. A referee won’t be necessary.

That’s the job of the United States Senate.

