Trump: ‘The People Would Revolt’ if Impeachment Happens

In an interview with Reuters, President Donald Trump told the news organization “people would revolt” if he were to be impeached by House Democrats.

Representatives of the news organization met with the president Tuesday for an exclusive interview in the Oval Office.

When the subject of possible impeachment was discussed, Trump said he wasn’t too concerned about it.

“It’s hard to impeach somebody who hasn’t done anything wrong and who’s created the greatest economy in the history of our country,” Trump said.

“I’m not concerned, no. I think that the people would revolt if that happened,” he added.

Last week, federal prosecutors in New York alleged that Trump violated campaign finance law by directing his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, to make hush money payments to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Democrats claim this violation is an impeachable offense.

Trump, however, claims the payments weren’t campaign contributions.

“Number one, it wasn’t a campaign contribution,” he said. “If it were, it’s only civil, and even if it’s only civil, there was no violation based on what we did. OK?”

Trump told Reuters that he would be willing to work with members of Congress from both sides of the aisle. However, it would be tough if they were trying to pursue investigations against him.

“We’re going to go down one of two tracks,” he said. “We’re either going to start the campaign and they’re going to do presidential harassment, or we’re going to get tremendous amounts of legislation passed working together. There’s not a third track.”

Reuters then attempted to bring up the topic of alleged Russian collusion with members of the president’s campaign staff.

“The stuff you’re talking about is peanut stuff,” he told the news organization.

Trump continued, turning the focus on Hillary Clinton.

“I haven’t heard this, but I can only tell you this: Hillary Clinton — her husband got money, she got money, she paid money, why doesn’t somebody talk about that?” Trump asked.

He also pointed out that investigators have been looking for evidence of Russian collusion for two years, but have yet to find anything.

“Look, they’ve been looking for two years about collusion,” he said. “There’s no collusion.”

