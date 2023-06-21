Share
Commentary

Trump Perfectly Predicted Hunter Biden's Soft Plea Deal Two Weeks Ago

 By Robert Pickup  June 21, 2023 at 10:50am
Former President Trump has a knack for making predictions that come true. Some of them take time to come to fruition.

However, it is a prediction he made just two weeks ago about President Joe Biden’s wayward son that, sadly for the country, has come true.

“It’s all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE,” Trump said June 6 on his Truth Social platform in reference to his looming indictment. “They don’t want to run against me. I ran twice, I did much better the second time, getting millions and millions more votes than the first, a record for a sitting President, and am leading Biden in the polls, by a lot. They are the Party of Disinformation! They are using the DOJ & FBI against me to Rigg the 2024 Election.”

Then came a sentence that would prove prophetic: “They’ll hit Hunter with something small to make their strike on me look ‘fair,'” the former president said.

On Tuesday, Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax evasion charges and enter a pretrial diversion agreement in connection with an illegal gun possession charge.

He will face no jail time under the deal.

Compare that with the prosecutions of Trump — the leading Republican challenger in the 2024 presidential race — in New York City for allegedly falsifying business records and in federal court in Florida over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The contrast is sad for the country because it is just further proof that there is a two-tiered justice system, one for Republicans and one for Democrats.

Is the DOJ corrupt?

As we have seen time and again, Democrats like Hunter Biden get away with what they claim Republicans are doing.

Take, for instance, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

She was caught using an unsecured email system that put classified information at risk of hacking by foreign governments. A State Department investigation found that she had broken multiple regulations while secretary of state.

Then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch had been forced to recuse herself after being seen meeting with former President Bill Clinton while she was ostensibly investigating his wife. So she deferred to then-FBI Director Comey to make a determination that she promised to follow.

Lynch didn’t have to guess as to what Comey would do as the decision not to press charges already had been made. In fact, it had been made before the investigation even ended.

While the two-tiered justice system appears to look for ways to protect Democrats, it seems to look for ways to investigate and prosecute Republicans.

Many on social media expressed outrage over Hunter Biden’s plea deal.

The good news for Americans who believe justice should be equal for all is the fact that there are still multiple ongoing investigations into alleged corruption by Hunter and Joe Biden. Keep the faith, everyone.

Robert Pickup
Robert is a constitutional conservative from Massachusetts. When not working he immerses himself in conservative politics, news and philosophy. He enjoys presenting an alternative viewpoint to news stories, especially when they are explicitly biased.
