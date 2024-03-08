Share
Commentary

Trump Perfectly Sums Up Biden's State of the Union Speech Immediately After it Ends

 By George C. Upper III  March 8, 2024 at 10:15am
President Joe Biden gave what his detractors hope and believe will be his last State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress, but his supporters seems to have eaten it up.

Left-leaning Politico gushed that it was “hard to imagine how the SOTU could’ve gone much better for Biden,” although even they noted that it was a “reelection speech wrapped in the ceremonial pomp of a SOTU address.”

Unsurprisingly, however, former President Donald Trump was less impressed.

Equally unsurprisingly, Trump wasn’t the only American who took issue with Biden’s speech.

Is Trump right about Biden’s State of the Union address?

A CNN poll found that more than 60 percent of Americans who watched Biden’s speech viewed it favorably, with a little more than half of that number reacting “very positively.”

Perhaps most importantly for Biden, 81, independent voters saw him as more presidential after the State of the Union address.

“Before the speech, 51% of independents expressed at least some confidence in Biden’s ability to carry out his duties, and that rose to 68% among the same group of independents after the speech,” the outlet reported. “Perceptions of Biden’s ability to carry out the duties of the presidency did not change significantly among either Democrats or Republicans who tuned in.”

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




