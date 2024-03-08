President Joe Biden gave what his detractors hope and believe will be his last State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress, but his supporters seems to have eaten it up.

Left-leaning Politico gushed that it was “hard to imagine how the SOTU could’ve gone much better for Biden,” although even they noted that it was a “reelection speech wrapped in the ceremonial pomp of a SOTU address.”

Unsurprisingly, however, former President Donald Trump was less impressed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Equally unsurprisingly, Trump wasn’t the only American who took issue with Biden’s speech.

My main takeaway from President Biden’s SOTU address, is that the Democrats’ platform is comprised primarily of the following five components:

– Death (Abortion)

– Debauchery (Queer Theory)

– Discrimination (DEI)

– Disorder (Illegal Immigration)

– Disobedience (Rampant Crime)

And… — Darrell B. Harrison* (@D_B_Harrison) March 8, 2024

My response to the #SOTU: We need to see the deeper spiritual realities at play. This ain’t just a political fight, it’s a spiritual war. Heaven and Hell are real. Demons exist. And there are two main demons being worshipped in America right now: 1) Molech, who demands child… pic.twitter.com/677zUQn1gI — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@William_E_Wolfe) March 8, 2024

Is Trump right about Biden’s State of the Union address? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2862 Votes) No: 1% (26 Votes)

Other than the most divisive and angry campaign style SOTU speech from any president in history, there were two significant moments last night that every American is talking about today. President Biden finally recognized Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal that HE let in our… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 8, 2024

Literally every sane American who watched that disgrace of a SOTU last night…. pic.twitter.com/aR87XRGYXU — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) March 8, 2024

Hey @krassenstein They stayed seated cause they know it’s all a lie, how many times does Biden have to lie to you before you get wise? If he really meant that, he spent decades in the Senate, if he wanted to do anything he coulda been did it!#SOTU https://t.co/GuBogiJYrY — Quisha King aka Keisha King (@ImQuishaK) March 8, 2024

A CNN poll found that more than 60 percent of Americans who watched Biden’s speech viewed it favorably, with a little more than half of that number reacting “very positively.”

Perhaps most importantly for Biden, 81, independent voters saw him as more presidential after the State of the Union address.

“Before the speech, 51% of independents expressed at least some confidence in Biden’s ability to carry out his duties, and that rose to 68% among the same group of independents after the speech,” the outlet reported. “Perceptions of Biden’s ability to carry out the duties of the presidency did not change significantly among either Democrats or Republicans who tuned in.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.