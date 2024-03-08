Trump Perfectly Sums Up Biden's State of the Union Speech Immediately After it Ends
President Joe Biden gave what his detractors hope and believe will be his last State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress, but his supporters seems to have eaten it up.
Left-leaning Politico gushed that it was “hard to imagine how the SOTU could’ve gone much better for Biden,” although even they noted that it was a “reelection speech wrapped in the ceremonial pomp of a SOTU address.”
Unsurprisingly, however, former President Donald Trump was less impressed.
Equally unsurprisingly, Trump wasn’t the only American who took issue with Biden’s speech.
My main takeaway from President Biden’s SOTU address, is that the Democrats’ platform is comprised primarily of the following five components:
– Death (Abortion)
– Debauchery (Queer Theory)
– Discrimination (DEI)
– Disorder (Illegal Immigration)
– Disobedience (Rampant Crime)
And…
— Darrell B. Harrison* (@D_B_Harrison) March 8, 2024
My response to the #SOTU: We need to see the deeper spiritual realities at play.
This ain’t just a political fight, it’s a spiritual war. Heaven and Hell are real. Demons exist.
And there are two main demons being worshipped in America right now:
1) Molech, who demands child… pic.twitter.com/677zUQn1gI
— William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@William_E_Wolfe) March 8, 2024
Other than the most divisive and angry campaign style SOTU speech from any president in history, there were two significant moments last night that every American is talking about today.
President Biden finally recognized Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal that HE let in our…
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 8, 2024
Literally every sane American who watched that disgrace of a SOTU last night…. pic.twitter.com/aR87XRGYXU
— Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) March 8, 2024
Hey @krassenstein
They stayed seated cause they know it’s all a lie, how many times does Biden have to lie to you before you get wise?
If he really meant that, he spent decades in the Senate, if he wanted to do anything he coulda been did it!#SOTU https://t.co/GuBogiJYrY
— Quisha King aka Keisha King (@ImQuishaK) March 8, 2024
A CNN poll found that more than 60 percent of Americans who watched Biden’s speech viewed it favorably, with a little more than half of that number reacting “very positively.”
Perhaps most importantly for Biden, 81, independent voters saw him as more presidential after the State of the Union address.
“Before the speech, 51% of independents expressed at least some confidence in Biden’s ability to carry out his duties, and that rose to 68% among the same group of independents after the speech,” the outlet reported. “Perceptions of Biden’s ability to carry out the duties of the presidency did not change significantly among either Democrats or Republicans who tuned in.”
