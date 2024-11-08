Share
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday.
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. (Jabin Botsford - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Trump Has Picked His Next Chief of Staff: It's a Name That Helped Him Obliterate Kamala Harris

 By Jack Davis  November 7, 2024 at 5:14pm
The campaign that made history has already become an administration that made history.

President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday that Susie Wiles, the co-chair of his campaign, will be his White House chief of staff.

Wiles will be the first female chief of staff in White House history, according to the New York Post.

“Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” Trump said in a statement.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again.”

“It is a well-deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud,” Trump said.

Fox News noted that Wiles was summoned to speak at Trump’s victory party, but declined.

Is this a smart decision?

“Susie likes to stay sort of in the back, let me tell you. The ice baby, we call her the ice baby. Susie likes to stay in the background. She’s not in the background,” Trump said then. “Thank you, Susie.”


The chief of staff is “absolutely critical to an effective White House,” said Chris Whipple, whose book “The Gatekeepers” focused on those who have held the post, according to the Associate Press. “At the end of the day the most important thing is telling the president what he doesn’t want to hear.”

Whipple said that Wiles has “shown that she can manage Trump, that she works with him and can sometimes tell him hard truths, and that’s really important.”

According to Politico, Wiles led Trump’s Florida campaign in 2016. She later worked for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in his successful 2018 campaign.

DOJ Announces Murder-for-Hire Charges in Iranian Plot to Kill Donald Trump

Wiles was last in Washington during the Reagan administration when she worked in the Labor Department, in the White House as a scheduler and for the late Republican Rep. Jack Kemp of New York.

According to CNN, Wiles is the daughter of former NFL great and later broadcaster Pat Summerall.

CNN said Wiles was Trump’s “de facto chief of staff during his post-presidency and then led his campaign for the entirety of the race.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation