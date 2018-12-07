President Donald Trump announced Friday morning that he has chosen William Barr as his next attorney general and Heather Nauert as the next U.N. ambassador.

I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating The Honorable William P. Barr for the position of Attorney General of the United States. As the former AG for George H.W. Bush…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

If confirmed, Barr will replace former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose tenure at the Department of Justice was fraught with turmoil.

Barr formerly served as attorney general in 1991 to 1992 under President George H.W. Bush.

Prior to that, he was with the Central Intelligence Agency from 1973 to 1977.

I am pleased to announce that Heather Nauert, Spokeswoman for the United States Department of State, will be nominated to serve as United Nations Ambassador. I want to congratulate Heather, and thank Ambassador Nikki Haley for her great service to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

Nauert will be filling the position left by outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who was highly regarded in her position.

Nauert is a former journalist and diplomat who is currently serving as State Department spokeswoman.

Trump announced his nominations shortly before he left Washington for Missouri.

He said Barr was his “first choice from day one” for the position of attorney general, according to Fox News.

“I think he will serve with great distinction,” Trump said.

CNBC reported that the president called Barr “one of the most respected jurists in the country” and a “highly respected lawyer.”

Barr would take over from the interim attorney general, Matt Whitaker, whose appointment was hotly contested by Democrats due to his lack of Senate approval.

As for Nauert, the president characterized her as being “very talented” and predicted that she would be “respected by all,” according to Fox News.

Nauert has worked in the State Department since 2017 as a spokeswoman and is the highest-ranking woman in that department.

Fox News reported she has traveled more than 155,000 miles and taken 26 international trips with the State Department.

In her position, Nauert oversaw public diplomacy in Washington and in all of the roughly 275 overseas U.S. embassies, consulates and other posts.

Both Barr and Nauert will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

