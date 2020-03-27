Trump Picks Talk Radio Legend Michael Savage for Board Position

President Donald Trump on Thursday honored yet another conservative talk radio legend.

According to a White House news release, Dr. Michael A. Weiner, better known by his pseudonym, Michael Savage, has officially been appointed by the president to serve on the board of directors for the Presidio Trust.

A partner of the National Park Service, the trust is tasked with management and upkeep for the Presidio of San Francisco — a historic former Spanish colonial and later U.S. military fort on the grounds of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

The executive appointment will see Savage seated on the Presidio Trust board until May 4, 2023.

Savage’s 40 years to save the earth https://t.co/6jGVgmk8XH — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) March 26, 2020

One of three just three appointments made in the administration’s Thursday news release, however, the Radio Hall of Famer’s elevation was anything but “random,” The Washington Times reported.

Over the course of his more than 40-year career, Savage has been a consistent advocate for environmental education and preservation, according to the outlet — making him one of few prominent conservative personalities to take up the issue.

Savage received his doctoral degree in ethnobotanical research at the University of California in 1978, having previously held master’s degrees in both anthropology and botany.

The avid environmental advocate had received critical acclaim in the scientific community several years prior for the creation of a comprehensive plan to “re-green America.”

He would eventually be recognized in 1983 by the United Nations for his research into indigenous medicine on the island of Fiji.

“President Trump saw [my] environmental background and asked if I would like to serve on The Presidio Trust,” Savage told The Times.

“I hope to help save this great legacy while also reminding the public of the military significance of this land.”

Pres Trump appoints Michael Savage (aka Michael a. Weiner,Ph.d.) to the BOARD of the PRESIDIO TRUST- to help preserve this great legacy https://t.co/X8tBHUB0gR — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) March 26, 2020

The son of poor immigrants, Savage has stood firm in giving back, supporting veterans and law enforcement organizations, and founding a scholarship foundation in 2015 for the promotion of traditional American values.

His radio show “Savage Nation” is syndicated on more than 200 radio stations across America, according to the Washington Examiner.

Savage is not the only prominent conservative voice to be honored by the president this year.

Known rival and father of conservative radio Rush Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor, by Trump at the 2020 State of the Union address on Feb. 4.

