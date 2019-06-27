Trump Picks Troops over Democrat Debate with Patriotic Tweet

President Donald Trump visited U.S. troops stationed in Alaska on Wednesday night just as 10 of the 2020 Democratic presidential nominees took the stage for the first debate of the primaries.
Trump was en route to Japan for the G20 Summit when, during a fueling break, he took time to meet with the troops stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.
As the president was walking down the steps from Air Force One, he gave a fist bump and waved to the troops, according to the White House media pool.
The president noted that the debate had just started and said, “I think they all are going to do very poorly.”
“And I had my choice between you and them and I chose you,” he added.
Trump tweeted about the encounter shortly thereafter.
“Just stopped in Alaska and said hello to our GREAT troops!” he wrote.
Just stopped in Alaska and said hello to our GREAT troops! pic.twitter.com/oLYn1mpaVm
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019
The tweet included a video of his interaction with the troops.
As the president continued his flight, he did watch some of the debate, as evidenced by his Twitter posts.
“BORING!” the president wrote to kick things off, no doubt referring to the Democratic debate.
BORING!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019
He followed that up with a tweet slamming NBC and MSNBC for their “horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate.”
During the second hour of the debate, NBC, who used more than one team of debate moderators, appeared to be having trouble turning one of the earlier team’s microphones off.
“Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!” Trump said.
.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019
Trump posted a second tweet about the technical mishaps early Thursday morning. The hilariously edited video shows the lights going out on the debate stage with the moderators scrambling to address the issue.
The clip then cuts to Trump walking onto the stage while the audio of the frantic moderators continues to play.
Thank you @MSNBC, real professionals! @chucktodd @maddow pic.twitter.com/7ZCkcUQ4yA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019
“Thank you @MSNBC, real professionals!” Trump wrote, before tagging two of the moderators, Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd.
