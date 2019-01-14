Trump Blasts ‘Nancy and Cryin’ Chuck’ over Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump placed the blame for the partial government shutdown at the feet of “Nancy and Cryin’ Chuck” in a tweet Monday.

“Nancy and Cryin’ Chuck can end the Shutdown in 15 minutes. At this point it has become their, and the Democrats, fault!” he wrote.

The government shutdown hit day 24 Monday, setting a U.S. record. It was triggered after a short-term continuing resolution to fund the government expired Dec. 21.

At the center of the funding battle is approximately $5 billion in funding for the border wall the president wants to build.

Trump could try to use emergency powers to bring the shutdown to a close, but such an action is likely to be challenged in court.

The president said he is open to using emergency powers but has also said the shutdown could last “months or even years.”

Instead, Trump has been tweeting about how Democrats could “can easily fix” the shutdown, and he and his proxies have had several sit-downs with Democratic congressional leaders to no avail.

The damage done to our Country from a badly broken Border – Drugs, Crime and so much that is bad – is far greater than a Shutdown, which the Dems can easily fix as soon as they come back to Washington! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019

The president had previously said he was “proud to shut down the government for border security” in a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Dec. 11.

Trump seemed to tease the option of a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals compromise in a tweet Sunday.

“Democrats are saying that DACA is not worth it and don’t want to include in talks,” Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday. “Many Hispanics will be coming over to the Republican side, watch!”

Democrats are saying that DACA is not worth it and don’t want to include in talks. Many Hispanics will be coming over to the Republican side, watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019

DACA is an Obama administration-era program that allows people brought into the U.S. illegally when they were children. It doesn’t grant them lawful status, but it does remove the immediate threat of deportation for DACA recipients, according to USImmigration.org.

Schumer said Republicans need to “abandon” border wall funding if they want to reopen the government. But DACA advocate Hilario Yanez, who was interviewed on Fox News Wednesday night, said he supports a border wall and sees “opportunities for compromise.”

