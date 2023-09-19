Former President Donald Trump will skip the second Republican presidential debate to focus on the plight of autoworkers and union labor, according to new reports.

The next debate is scheduled for Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

However, instead of going there, Trump will head to Detroit to meet with striking autoworkers, according to The New York Times.

According to the Associated Press, the trip will also include a prime-time speech that will duel with the 9 p.m. start of the debate.

Trump did not attend the first GOP presidential debate last month in Milwaukee, opting instead for an interview with Tucker Carlson, which aired on the former Fox News host’s X account.

The Times report, citing a source it did not name, said that plans call for Trump to address 500 union workers who will include members of other trades and not just the auto industry.

The Times report further said that a visit to a picket line is also under consideration but may fall victim to logistical and security issues.

Trump is also unveiling a radio ad that will begin appearing in the areas of Detroit and Toledo. Ohio, which touts Trump’s support for union workers.

“All they’ve ever wanted is to compete fairly worldwide and get their fair share of the American dream,” the narrator says in the ad. “Donald Trump calls them great Americans and has always had their backs.”

Should Trump participate in Republican debates? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 17% (31 Votes) No: 83% (149 Votes)

During an interview Sunday on “Meet the Press,” Trump explained his position on electric vehicles and autoworker jobs, according to NBC.

“The auto workers are not going to have any jobs when you come right down to it, because if you take a look at what they’re doing with electric cars, electric cars are going to be made in China,” he said.

“The auto workers are being sold down the river by their leadership, and their leadership should endorse Trump. The reason is: You’ve got to have choice, like in school. I want school choice. I also want choice for cars. If somebody wants gasoline, if somebody wants all electric, they can do whatever they want,” he said.

“ But they’re destroying the consumer, and they’re destroying the auto workers,” Trump said, adding “all of these cars are going to be made in China. The electric cars, automatically, are going to be made in China.”

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump underscored his contention that electric vehicles will doom the U.S. auto market and cost jobs.

“The United Autoworkers are being sold down the ‘drain’ with this all Electric Car SCAM. They’ll be made in China, under Crooked Joe’s CHINA FIRST POLICY,” Trump wrote.

“AUTOWORKERS, VOTE FOR TRUMP – I’LL MAKE YOU VICTORIOUS & RICH. IF YOUR ‘LEADERS’ WON’T ENDORSE ME, VOTE ￼THEM OUT OF OFFICE, NOW. WITH THE DEMOCRATS & CROOKED JOE CALLING THE SHOTS, YOU’LL BE JOBLESS & PENNILESS WITHIN 4 YEARS. REMEMBER, BIDEN IS A CROOK WHO HAS BEEN PAID MILLIONS OF DOLLARS BY CHINA, & OTHERS He is a Manchurian Candidate!!!” Trump wrote.

Although an official list of those who have qualified for the debate has not been released, CBS wrote that it believes the candidates who have qualified, in attrition to Trump, are: entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

CNN noted that Trump has indicated that although he will debate President Joe Biden in a general election, he is unlikely to participate in GOP debates.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.