Trump Planning To Hold Campaign Rallies Soon for First Time Since Early March

By Jack Davis
Published June 9, 2020 at 7:59am
Just in time for summer, the Trump campaign has announced that it is time to make America raucous again.

The campaign announced Monday that the president’s signature rallies will be returning this month.

President Donald Trump had stopped the rallies in March amid concerns that massive crowds congregating in jam-packed arenas might facilitate the spread of the coronavirus.

“Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told Fox News.

“The Great American Comeback is real, and the rallies will be tremendous. You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of,” he said.

No schedule has been released, nor has the Trump campaign indicated what, if any, measures will be taken to embrace social distancing guidelines that have largely been thrown to the winds in recent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Many received the news with joy.

Trump has been itching to return to the rally circuit since May, according to CBS News.

“We got to get back to the rallies,” the president said then. “I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”

He has stated a preference for “big, outdoor” locations.

“I don’t want to have a stadium where you’re supposed to have a person, then seven empty seats,” Trump said.

On Sunday, the president noted that his re-election fight would be easier without staged political controversies aimed at dragging him down.

On Friday, Trump said the election is vital to America’s future.

“The only thing that can stop us is bad policy. Frankly, left-wing bad policy of raising taxes and Green New Deals and all of the things that you have been writing about long and hard, that will stop it like you wouldn’t believe,” he said during an event in the White House Rose Garden.

“I like to be an optimistic person; I think we’re looking very good. I think even before today, our polls were — the polls that I’ve seen and the polls that we do, we’re looking very good,” Trump said.

“But the Green New Deal would kill our country. The deal — the Green New Deal would have a devastating effect on the world. And it’s not going to happen anyway because it’s impossible for them to do it. If you ever look at what they want to do under the Green New Deal, it’s — it’s like baby talk,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
