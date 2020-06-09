Just in time for summer, the Trump campaign has announced that it is time to make America raucous again.

The campaign announced Monday that the president’s signature rallies will be returning this month.

President Donald Trump had stopped the rallies in March amid concerns that massive crowds congregating in jam-packed arenas might facilitate the spread of the coronavirus.

“Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told Fox News.

“The Great American Comeback is real, and the rallies will be tremendous. You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of,” he said.

No schedule has been released, nor has the Trump campaign indicated what, if any, measures will be taken to embrace social distancing guidelines that have largely been thrown to the winds in recent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Many received the news with joy.

Trump Rallies are BACK! President Trump and his amazing record breaking crowds are EXACTLY what has been missing from my weeknights. I can’t wait cheer my President on while he spreads love and cheer in preparation for the great American comeback! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 8, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Trump Rallies are BACK! God Bless This President! This is EXACTLY What America Needs Right Now — The American Spirit is Alive and Well!! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) June 8, 2020

If it’s safe for thousands of “protesters” to be out in the streets demonizing law enforcement, I think it’s safe to start having Trump rallies again! #KAG — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 8, 2020

Trump has been itching to return to the rally circuit since May, according to CBS News.

“We got to get back to the rallies,” the president said then. “I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”

He has stated a preference for “big, outdoor” locations.

“I don’t want to have a stadium where you’re supposed to have a person, then seven empty seats,” Trump said.

On Sunday, the president noted that his re-election fight would be easier without staged political controversies aimed at dragging him down.

If I wasn’t constantly harassed for three years by fake and illegal investigations, Russia, Russia, Russia, and the Impeachment Hoax, I’d be up by 25 points on Sleepy Joe and the Do Nothing Democrats. Very unfair, but it is what it is!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

On Friday, Trump said the election is vital to America’s future.

“The only thing that can stop us is bad policy. Frankly, left-wing bad policy of raising taxes and Green New Deals and all of the things that you have been writing about long and hard, that will stop it like you wouldn’t believe,” he said during an event in the White House Rose Garden.

President @RealDonaldTrump‘s right: only “left-wing bad policy” can stop America’s economy from booming again. 👀Looking at you, @JoeBiden. No radical Green New Deal. No tax hikes on families. No job-killing regulations. America wants JOBS, not your extremist left-wing agenda. pic.twitter.com/oTK9lqGd7l — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 5, 2020

“I like to be an optimistic person; I think we’re looking very good. I think even before today, our polls were — the polls that I’ve seen and the polls that we do, we’re looking very good,” Trump said.

“But the Green New Deal would kill our country. The deal — the Green New Deal would have a devastating effect on the world. And it’s not going to happen anyway because it’s impossible for them to do it. If you ever look at what they want to do under the Green New Deal, it’s — it’s like baby talk,” he said.

