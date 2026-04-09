Trump Planning Punishment for NATO Countries That Didn't Help with Iran: Report

President Donald Trump’s dissatisfaction with NATO members who refused to help the United States in its war with Iran means those countries could face repercussions, according to a new report.

NATO members that impeded American operations or simply failed to stand by the U.S. could be punished by having U.S. troops moved out of their countries, according to The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper quoted sources it did not name, but identified only as “administration officials.”

Troops would be shifted to nations that supported the United States, the report said.

Right now, the plan is a concept, and among several options discussed behind closed doors to act on Trump’s dissatisfaction with the alliance.

“It’s quite sad that NATO turned their backs on the American people over the last six weeks when it’s the American people who have been funding their defense,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday.

The U.S. has about 84,000 military personnel in various European nations.

The conceptual plan could lead to closing a base in either Spain or Germany.

Different NATO members took different approaches.

Spain and Italy refused to allow American planes involved in the war effort to use bases and airspace. France limited the use of its airspace to planes not involved in the attacks on Iran.

Poland, Romania, Lithuania and Greece were considered supportive, the report said.

Trump on Monday said he was “very disappointed” with NATO and that their refusal to back America was “a mark on NATO that will never disappear.”

NATO Secretary-General, Mark Rutte met with Trump on Wednesday, according to The New York Times.

“He is clearly disappointed with many NATO allies, and I can see his point,” Rutte said.

“But at the same time, I was also able to point to the fact that the large majority of European nations has been helpful with basing, with logistics, with overflights, with making sure that they live up to the commitments,” he said.

“It’s, therefore, a nuanced picture.”

Asked if Trump threatened to leave NATO, Rutte said, “It was a very open discussion. He clearly told me what he thought of what happened over the last couple of weeks.”

Leavitt quoted Trump as saying of NATO: “They were tested, and they failed,” during the Iran war, according to Reuters.

Trump’s Truth Social account has made clear his dissatisfaction with the alliance.

“NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN. REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!” Trump posted on Wednesday.

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