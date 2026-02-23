Share
Sponsored
This single move could help unleash a historical supercycle of wealth.
This single move could help unleash a historical supercycle of wealth. (Paradigm Press)

Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now

 By Jim Rickards  February 23, 2026 at 6:00am
Share

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like those presenting a sponsored message below and ordering through the links below, which benefits The Western Journal. We appreciate your support!)

If you have any money in the markets …

Public Law 63-43 could have a huge impact on your wealth in 2026.

You see, three simple words buried deep in Section 10 of this 112-year-old little-known law …

Grant President Trump the power to make this critical move on May 15.

President Trump himself has confirmed the plan is already in motion.

As a former adviser to the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House …

I know for a fact there are meetings taking place right now behind closed doors in the White House.

His entire administration is preparing for it.

I recommend you prepare as well.

Click here to see the details, because I believe this single move will help unleash a historical supercycle of wealth …

That “gift” will make a lot of patriots rich on America’s 250th anniversary.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jim Rickards
This content was developed by The Western Journal's creative studio in collaboration with one of our trusted partners.




Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Avoid High-Interest and Earn Up to 5% Cash Back with These Cards
The “Red Economy” Is Booming: The Companies to Watch in 2026
Hidden Cause of Tinnitus Discovered? (Nothing to Do with Your Ears or Hearing)
Public Law 63-43: Trump's Secret Weapon to Win the Midterms?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation