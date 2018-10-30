Trump Plans To End Birthright Citizenship

President Donald Trump said in an exclusive interview with Axios that he plans on ending birthright citizenship for babies who were born in the U.S. from illegal or non-citizens.

“On immigration,” an Axios reporter said, “some legal scholars believe you can get rid of birthright citizenship without changing the Constitution.”

Trump interrupted him and said, “With an executive order.”

The reporter then asked the president if he had thought about using an executive order for such an action, to which Trump replied, “Yes.”

“It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don’t,” he said.

Trump added, “We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits. It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous, and it has to end.”

Axios asked if he had talked to counsel about doing this. The president said that he had and that it was “in the process” and that “it will happen.”

Trump seemed to be surprised and impressed that the reporter knew he was thinking about signing an executive order like this.

“I didn’t think anybody knew that but me. I thought I was the only one,” he told the reporter.

If Trump follows through in signing an executive order of this magnitude, this will be the toughest stance he’s taken on immigration since taking office.

Axios noted that if the president decides to do this, the courts could be tied up in a debate over the 14th amendment which says, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Those in favor of such an executive order argue that the 14th amendment was meant only for those who were whose parents were lawful residents within the United States, and not for those who came here illegally or are on temporary visas.

Opponents say that the president doesn’t have authority to change the Constitution and that signing an executive order like this would simply be unconstitutional.

Axios also noted that until the 1960s, the 14th amendment was only applied to those babies who were born in the United States from parents who came here lawfully.

While the Supreme Court has ruled that those who were born in the United States from immigrants who were legal have citizenship, there has been no ruling beyond that. If the president decided to sign the executive order, the courts will have to decide if it falls with the realm of being constitutional.

John Eastman, director of Chapman University’s Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence, told Axios that if Trump signs the order, “the courts would have to weigh in in a way they haven’t.”

