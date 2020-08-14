SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Plans To Give RNC Speech from White House Lawn

×
By Andrew Trunsky
Published August 14, 2020 at 8:05am
P Share Print

President Donald Trump said during a Thursday interview with the New York Post that he intends to accept the Republican presidential nomination on the White House lawn.

“I’ll probably be giving my speech at the White House because it is a great place. It’s a place that makes me feel good, it makes the country feel good,” Trump told the Post.

“We’d probably do it outside on one of the lawns, we have various lawns, so we could have it outside in terms of the China virus. We could have quite a group of people. It’s very big, a very big lawn,” he added.

Trump had previously considered other locations to accept the nomination, including Gettysburg, the Post reported.

The choice has drawn criticism from some in Washington, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said on MSNBC that Trump’s consideration of the White House lawn was “very wrong.”

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Once Laughed Hysterically After Sinister Joke About Killing Trump

Do you support Trump's decision?

“Whether it’s legally wrong or ethically out of the question, it shouldn’t have even been something that was expressed,” the California Democrat said.

Trump is set to deliver his speech on the last night of the Republican National Convention, which spans from Aug. 24-27.

The Democratic National Convention begins Aug. 17.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Postal Service Warns 46 States of Potential Mail-In Voting Disaster
Islamic Terrorist Surrenders in the Philippines After Suffering Gruesome Battle Wound
Trump Plans To Give RNC Speech from White House Lawn
Effort Underway To Chop Seattle Mayor Over Protest Zone Disaster
Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin To End Tax Breaks for Abortions Under the Guise of 'Health Care'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×