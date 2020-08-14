President Donald Trump said during a Thursday interview with the New York Post that he intends to accept the Republican presidential nomination on the White House lawn.

“I’ll probably be giving my speech at the White House because it is a great place. It’s a place that makes me feel good, it makes the country feel good,” Trump told the Post.

“We’d probably do it outside on one of the lawns, we have various lawns, so we could have it outside in terms of the China virus. We could have quite a group of people. It’s very big, a very big lawn,” he added.

Trump had previously considered other locations to accept the nomination, including Gettysburg, the Post reported.

The choice has drawn criticism from some in Washington, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said on MSNBC that Trump’s consideration of the White House lawn was “very wrong.”

“Whether it’s legally wrong or ethically out of the question, it shouldn’t have even been something that was expressed,” the California Democrat said.

Trump is set to deliver his speech on the last night of the Republican National Convention, which spans from Aug. 24-27.

The Democratic National Convention begins Aug. 17.

