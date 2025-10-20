Trump Plans IRS Overhaul to Take Down Left-Wing Groups: He Needs to Go Further

Trump administration officials are reportedly planning to enable the IRS to more easily conduct investigations of leftist entities.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that President Donald Trump will appoint names he trusts to take over the IRS criminal investigative division, also known as IRS-CI.

Gary Shapley, an adviser for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, is leading the effort, according to the report. Shapley was a key whistleblower who was punished during the Biden administration for going public about the government’s coddling of then-first son Hunter Biden.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Shapley has told others that he plans to replace Guy Ficco, the longtime head of IRS-CI.

Shapley is also compiling a list of leftist donors and groups to examine.

Progressive billionaire George Soros, who has long bankrolled leftist causes, is on the list, according to the report.

Trump administration officials have repeatedly vowed to target leftist organizations, and the president himself has suggested that Soros and his son, Alex, could be guilty of crimes under the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act.

“George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America,” Trump wrote on the Truth Social social media platform in August.

“We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to ‘BREATHE,’ and be FREE. Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you!”

The calls for investigations into leftist groups, especially those prone to political violence, have been renewed by White House officials after the assassination of Charlie Kirk last month.

America must indeed snuff out leftist terrorism before leftist terrorism snuffs out America.

The federal government of this nation spent the past quarter of a century fighting terrorists abroad. Now, it must fight terrorists at home.

Under President Joe Biden’s administration, officials claimed that such terrorists included anti-abortion Christians and parents angry at their woke school boards.

But just because federal power to oppose domestic enemies was abused does not mean it shouldn’t be wielded rightly for fear of potential future abuse.

Trump swore to protect this nation from its enemies.

He wields legitimate power to crack down on evildoers and protect the innocent.

From burning down cities and attacking police officers, to murdering or attempting to murder political opponents, leftist terror cells and their enablers have proven themselves worthy targets of such crackdowns.

Trump’s overhaul of the criminal investigations division is welcome, but it needs to go even further. The IRS and every other agency must dismantle these insurrectionists and scatter them to the winds.

