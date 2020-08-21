As former Vice President Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president Thursday night, the Trump campaign painted Biden as a hollow hostage of the radical left — a candidate who offers promises but not performance.

“In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words!” President Donald Trump tweeted.

For example, in his speech, Biden vowed he would not allow foreign nations to interfere in American elections. Yet Biden was vice president when the Obama administration took the controversial step of not responding publicly when it was aware interference was taking place.

During the speech, Biden invoked George Floyd, whose May 25 death in Minneapolis police custody triggered riots in many major cities. Citing his meeting with Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, who told him, “Daddy changed the world,” Biden pledged to do “the hard work of rooting out systemic racism.”

The Democratic nominee also promised to address the needs of young Americans, saying, “Whether it’s the existential threat posed by climate change, the daily fear of being gunned down in school or the inability to get started in their first job — it will be the work of the next president to restore the promise of America to everyone.”

Biden vowed “a health care system that lowers premiums, deductibles and drug prices by building on the Affordable Care Act” and said he would create “an education system that trains our people for the best jobs of the 21st century, where cost doesn’t prevent young people from going to college, and student debt doesn’t crush them when they get out. “

The former vice president also called for “an immigration system that powers our economy and reflects our values. With newly empowered labor unions. With equal pay for women. With rising wages you can raise a family on. Yes, we’re going to do more than praise our essential workers. We’re finally going to pay them.”

The Trump campaign said Biden is on the label but inside the box are radical ideas.

“By accepting his party’s nomination tonight, Joe Biden has formally become a pawn of the radical leftists,” Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director, said in a statement. “His name is on the campaign logo, but the ideas come from the socialist extremists.”

Many conservative voices on Twitter found that it all rang hollow.

After 48 years as a Washington DC swamp creature now Joe Biden wants to focus on made in America? Why didn’t he do it in the first half a century in DC? Why did he push so hard for NAFTA and TPP that destroyed American manufacturing and American jobs? What a joke. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 21, 2020

Joe Biden has already exceeded expectations in the first 2 minutes of his speech. He remembered what he was running for. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 21, 2020

“Watching [the Democrat] Convention is like watching alternate reality… You and I are watching them completely lie to the American people about the accomplishments of the @realDonaldTrump administration.” –@GOPChairwoman pic.twitter.com/PlcqIxYCie — GOP (@GOP) August 20, 2020

Wow Democratic Convention, you’re playing the race card way too much tonight! You all have been in office for years and have done nothing for African Americans. Every four years you do this for a vote. And the violence and death in our communities, yet you say nothing? — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) August 21, 2020



Earlier in the day, during a campaign trip to Pennsylvania, Trump said the promises Biden and the Democrats are making mask a more sinister intent.

According to a White House media pool report, the president said Democrats were “talking about abolishing the police, were talking about abolishing ICE and were talking about abolishing prisons. The only thing they’re not abolishing are taxes.”

“If you want a vision of your life under Biden presidency, think of the smoldering ruins of Minneapolis, the violent anarchy of Portland, the bloodstained sidewalks of Chicago, and imagine the mayhem coming to your town, and every single town in America,” Trump said.

“Joe Biden has pledged to hike your taxes by $4 trillion” and “waste that money on the Green New Deal,” he said.

“We believe our country should be for law-abiding Americans, not for criminal aliens. After eight long years, Joe Biden and Barack Obama left America weak, disrespected and endangered. We are respected again. We are a respected country,” Trump said.

