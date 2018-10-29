Trump Points Finger Back at ‘Fake News’ Media for Stirring Up ‘Great Anger’ in the Country

President Donald Trump repeated his charge that “fake news” is the “true enemy of the people” on Monday and blamed the media for stoking anger in the United States.

“There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news,” Trump tweeted. “The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly.”

He added, “That will do much to put out the flame of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End!”

The pair of tweets followed one Sunday night, in which the president wrote, “The Fake News is doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country. Actually, it is their Fake & Dishonest reporting which is causing problems far greater than they understand!”

Trump’s tweets came in the aftermath of Friday’s arrest of Cesar Sayoc, 56, who has been charged with sending 14 pipe bombs to a number of prominent Democrats including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Additionally on Saturday, Robert Bowers, 46, was taken into custody and charged in the deaths of 11 people and the injuring of six others at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Sayoc posted pro-Trump messages on social media and had stickers featuring the president and Vice President Mike Pence on his van.

In contrast, Bowers posted anti-Trump material online and alleged that the chief executive is controlled by the Jews. In a post on the social media site Gab, he wrote days before his attack, “Trump is a globalist, not a nationalist.”

“There is not #MAGA as long as there is a kike infestation.”

Two of Trump’s fiercest media critics responded to his claim that “fake news” is partly to blame for the nation’s current climate.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd, tweeted, “If you actually believe media is the problem then the last thing one should do is respond with your own hate and anger… Try leading; try setting an example; Try living by the mantra ‘two wrongs don’t make a right.’ But then that would mean cutting back on stoking the division.”

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta also chided Trump, writing, “We are not the enemy of the people. I am not your enemy. You are not my enemy. It is wrong to call your fellow Americans the enemy. We are all on the same team. We are all Americans.”

Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro — who strongly defended Trump against the charge that he is to blame for the synagogue shooting — nonetheless, tweeted, “This ‘enemy of the people’ stuff has got to stop, but it won’t.”

Regarding Trump’s positive treatment of the Jewish people, Shapiro wrote in the Daily Wire, “President Trump’s pro-Israel policy is the strongest in the history of the country. Not only did Trump move the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, he has cut off aid to the anti-Semitic, terror-supporting Palestinian Authority, and fought the Obama administration’s Iran deal tooth and nail.”

He added, “Trump’s warmth toward the Jewish community in the United States has been obvious.”

While some liberal Jewish leaders in Pittsburgh have called on the president not to visit the Tree of Life synagogue, its rabbi, Jeffrey Myers, declined to blame Trump or anyone else for the shooting beyond the gunman.

Asked by CNN’s Alisyn Camerota if Trump would be welcome at the synagogue, Myers responded, “The President of the United States is always welcome. I am a citizen, he is my president. He is always welcome.”

