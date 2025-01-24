Trump Positioned to Begin Potential Deportation of Prince Harry

The Heritage Foundation, which battled the Biden administration to release Prince Harry’s immigration records, is now taking its fight straight to the top.

The Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom is calling on President Donald Trump to release the records, director Nile Gardiner said, according to the New York Post.

The center has alleged that the prince may have lied on his visa application about the drug use he wrote about in his memoir “Spare.”

If the prince did not disclose his drug use, that would mean he lied, triggering one set of potential consequences. If he did, then a broader issue arises because drug use can be a reason not to approve a visa.

The Heritage Foundation went to court last year to have the records made public, but lost its case and its appeal.

“I’ll be urging the president to release Prince Harry’s immigration records and the president does have that legal authority to do that,” Gardiner said.

“It’s important because this is an issue of the rule of law, transparency and accountability. No one should be above the law,” Gardiner added.

Gardiner said that giving the public a look at whether the prince was given preferential treatment or lied is in keeping with the Trump administration’s goals.

“Donald Trump is ushering in a new era of strict border control enforcement, and you know, Prince Harry should be held fully to account as he has admitted to extensive illegal drug use,” he said.

He also stressed that his “firm expectation is that action will be taken.”

In past comments on Harry’s visa, Trump has come short of saying he would deport the prince.

“[I]f he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action,” Trump said in March.

In February, Trump voiced general disapproval of the prince, and said he would not prevent him from being deported if that decision was made.

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” Trump said according to the Daily Express

Trump said the royal family was “too gracious” to Harry after “what he has done.”

Gardiner said there could have been a cash-related reason the Biden administration backed keeping the prince’s file sealed.

“The Biden administration went to great lengths to try and prevent the release of Harry’s records,” Gardiner explained, raising the concept of “special treatment” due to the couple’s liberal political actions.

“They have with the Archewell Foundation made all sorts of donations,” Gardiner said. “And I think that should be fully scrutinized really. … I think that should be an issue of even congressional scrutiny — their foundation — where the money is going and who they’re donating to.”

