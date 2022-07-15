Former President Donald Trump announced he’s postponing a key swing state rally in the aftermath of his ex-wife’s death.

Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post on Friday.

He said the rally scheduled for Saturday in Prescott Valley, Arizona, will instead take place on July 22.

“Out of love and respect for Ivana, our big Arizona Rally will be postponed until next Friday,” the former president said.

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, died Thursday afternoon in New York City.

The couple married in 1977 but divorced in 1992 after a highly publicized break-up.

Ivana was the mother of three of the former president’s children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EyhrLNLUJw — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2022

In a statement Thursday, they hailed their mother as a proud American who fled communism to embrace the American way of life, WABC-TV in New York reported. Ivana was born in Czechslovakia in 1949.

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” they said. “Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country.

“She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Donald Jr. has described his mother’s experiences as key to the development of his own political views.

Ivana and her immediate family described the reality of communist oppression to him as a young man, and Donald Jr. experienced what it meant to wait in a breadline during his visits to his mother’s native country.

In an earlier Truth Social post, Donald Trump mourned Ivana as an inspirational woman.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman who led a great and inspirational life,” he said. “Her pride and joy were her three children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

When he was elected president, Donald Trump offered Ivana the position of ambassador to the Czech Republic, according to CNN. She declined the role.

Ivana was found unconscious at her New York City home on Thursday. First responders have indicated her death was of natural causes.

The former president is expected to tout his endorsements of Arizona candidates for the state’s Aug. 2 GOP primary in the postponed rally.

Trump has endorsed tech entrepreneur Blake Masters in the state’s U.S. Senate election and former news anchor Kari Lake in the gubernatorial race.

Arizona could host some of the most competitive midterm elections in the country in November. The state, once reliably red, ultimately broke for Democrat Joe Biden by fewer than 11,000 votes in 2020.

