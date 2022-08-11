Former President Donald Trump issued a very direct message following the Monday FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Florida home.

“STOP COMMUNISM IN OUR COUNTRY!” he wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

Trump followed that post with another: “What happened to the 30 million pages of documents taken from the White House to Chicago by Barack Hussein Obama? He refused to give them back! What is going on? This act was strongly at odds with NARA [National Archives and Records Administration]. Will they be breaking into Obama’s ‘mansion’ in Martha’s Vineyard?”

On Monday, 30 FBI agents descended on Mar-a-Lago and presented a search warrant reportedly focused on confidential documents Trump allegedly has in his possession in violation of the Presidential Records Act.

“The boxes contain documents and mementos from Trump’s presidency, reportedly including letters from Barack Obama and Kim Jong Un, and other correspondence with world leaders,” the New York Post reported.

A legal source told the Post that the General Services Administration packed the boxes and shipped them to Mar-a-Lago when Trump left the White House in Jan. 2021.

“Trump’s attorneys, led by Evan Corcoran, had been cooperating fully with federal authorities on the return of the documents to the National Archives and Records Administration, according to sources,” the Post said.

In May, Corcoran approved access to FBI agents to search through the boxes in question, and they did so for several hours at Mar-a-Lago.

On Wednesday, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “In early June, the DOJ and FBI asked my legal representatives to put an extra lock on the door leading to the place where boxes were stored in Mar-a-Lago — We agreed. They were shown the secured area, and the boxes themselves.

“Then on Monday, without notification or warning, an army of agents broke into Mar-a-Lago, went to the same storage area, and ripped open the lock that they had asked to be installed. A surprise attack, POLITICS, and all the while our Country is going to HELL!”

He added Thursday, “My attorneys and representatives were cooperating fully, and very good relationships had been established. The government could have had whatever they wanted, if we had it.”

“Everything was fine, better than that of most previous Presidents, and then, out of nowhere and with no warning, Mar-a-Lago was raided, at 6:30 in the morning, by VERY large numbers of agents, and even ‘safecrackers.’ They got way ahead of themselves. Crazy!” Trump said.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida warned that the Biden administration — by raiding Mar-a-Lago — is following a disturbing playbook very common in other countries of the world, particularly communist or totalitarian ones.

Appearing on the Fox News program “Hannity,” Tuesday night, Rubio, who is the son of Cuban immigrants, said Americans must stand against what the Biden Justice Department has done or the United States will suffer.

“I’m here in a very unique position in south Florida surrounded by people that come from countries where this is familiar to them,” he said.

“This is shocking to Americans, but in Latin America and many of these countries around the world here’s what happens. A group takes power. One of the first things that group does is they begin to persecute and go after their political opponents,” Rubio continued.

After taking power they first put their political rivals in jail or forced exile Then when the supporters of your rivals protest you label them dangerous & criminalize opposition We have seen this playbook in many other nations And now the far left has brought it to America pic.twitter.com/KO3L0SdjtO — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 10, 2022

This playbook is happening right now in the U.S., the senator argued.

“These people are obsessed. The far left, they will stop at nothing. People don’t understand this is the playbook from all over the world. The far left believes that their cause is so worthy that anyone who is against it must be evil, must be a criminal and must be punished and put away,” he said.

If Republicans don’t counteract this by winning in November, “We become like those countries that people come to America to get away from, where there is no rule of law and where everything is politicized and where opposition to those in power is criminalized.”

On Thursday, Trump shared a story from the New York Post to argue the FBI did not raid former President Barack Obama’s home in search of government records.

Obama “trucked 30 million pages of his administration’s records to Chicago, promising to digitize them and eventually put them online — a move that outraged historians,” the Post reported.

“More than five years after Obama’s presidency ended, the National Archives webpage reveals that zero pages have been digitized and disclosed.”

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. shared the Post story on Twitter.

“At the end of his presidency, Barack Obama trucked 30 million pages of his administration’s records to Chicago…More than five years after Obama’s presidency ended, the National Archives webpage reveals that zero pages have been digitized & disclosed.”https://t.co/377McHH4Cl — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 10, 2022

Additionally, failed Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton kept classified documents on her unsecured email server at her home — potentially hackable to foreign powers worldwide — but faced no legal consequences.

She lied about it repeatedly.

Clinton also destroyed documents under a congressional subpoena.

Nothing happened to her.

The Biden administration has politicized federal law enforcement to target the 45th president and his supporters.

Trump is right. It’s time to stop communism or radical leftism or whatever you want to call it in this country.

