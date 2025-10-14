Share
News

Trump Posts Footage of 'Lethal Kinetic Strike' Against Narcoterrorists in International Waters

 By Joe Saunders  October 14, 2025 at 2:17pm
Share

President Donald Trump has moved from ending fighting in the Middle East to publicizing new fighting in the war against drugs.

In a social media post published Tuesday afternoon, after wrapping up a whirlwind trip to Israel to celebrate the ceasefire he brokered between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, Trump included video of a small boat being destroyed by the U.S. military just off the coast of Venezuela.

The occupants, whom Trump described as “six male narcoterrorists,” were killed.

“Under my Standing Authorities as Commander-in-Chief, this morning, the Secretary of War, ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility — just off the Coast of Venezuela,” Trump wrote on the Truth Social social media platform.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route.”

The video was also published on the social media platform X by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

As CBS News noted, it’s the fifth time the U.S. military has hit suspected drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean Sea — with deadly results.

Should the Trump administration keep attacking traffickers in this way?

The strikes have raised tensions in the region between the U.S. Navy and Venezuelan naval vessels.

But they are part of the Trump administration’s strategy of treating suspected drug vessels as military targets and designating drug cartels as “Foreign Terrorist Organizations.”

The administration “has asserted it is treating alleged drug traffickers as unlawful combatants who must be met with military force,” CBS reported.

Trump’s announcement Tuesday drew plenty of attention on social media.

Related:
Pentagon Carries Out Another Strike on Narco Terrorists in Caribbean

Democrats, however, claim the strikes violate U.S. and international law, according to the Associated Press.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Watch: AOC and Bernie Sanders Flip Out on CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over Chuck Schumer Question
Admiral Overseeing Southern Command Steps Down Amid Strikes on Narco-Terrorists in the Caribbean
Pro-Palestine Crowd Called Out for Their Silence After Hamas Starts Executing Arabs
Letitia 'No One's Above the Law' James Is Reportedly Housing a Fugitive Relative in Home Allegedly Purchased Through Fraud
Trump Posts Footage of 'Lethal Kinetic Strike' Against Narcoterrorists in International Waters
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation