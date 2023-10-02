Share
Trump Posts Video of Attorney General's Own Damning Statement During Courtroom Break

 By Johnathan Jones  October 2, 2023 at 12:56pm
Former President Donald Trump ripped New York Attorney General Letitia James during a courtroom break on Monday at the start of a $250 million alleged fraud lawsuit the state filed against him.

To begin the non-criminal civil trial, Trump took to Truth Social to remind his followers that James vowed during her campaign to go after him.

A clip shared by Trump featured footage of the state’s AG smiling about bringing him to a courtroom as well as footage of numerous members of the far-left corporate media agreeing with him that the case is personal.

One of those who agreed the case is arguably frivolous was CNN legal analyst Elie Honig.

“A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!” Trump wrote.

As CNN reported in 2019, James “campaigned on investigating President Trump and his business dealings.”

James has argued Trump, his company and his sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump inflated their business and personal assets in order to evade taxes and secure prime interest rates.

One asset the state has claimed was inflated is Trump’s historic home and club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Is Trump being unfairly targeted?

Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with James that Mar-a-Lago is only worth somewhere between $18 million and $27 million.

The sprawling, historic, ocean-front property is worth $1 billion or more, Trump has argued. The 26-room, 62,500-square-foot mansion sits on 20 acres and is surrounded by prime coastal property.

Other much smaller properties in the area are selling for much more than the valuation Engoron agreed with.

For example, an undeveloped 2.3-acre lot near Trump’s property is currently selling for $200 million.

Engoron was captured smiling on Monday as the non-jury civil trial against Trump opened.

Trump ripped the judge during comments to reporters during a recess.

“We’re wasting time with this trial. It’s a disgrace,” Trump said, Fox News reported. “The judge already made up his mind. He’s a Democrat. He’s an operative.”

The former president was not required to show up to New York for the trial on Monday but did so voluntarily.

