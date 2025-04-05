Trump Posts Video: 'Houthis' Gather for 'Instructions,' Seconds Later There's Just a Crater Where They Stood

A video posted to President Donald Trump’s social media platform Friday evening purports to show a strike on Houthi terrorists in Yemen, with the president implying the attack killed all of them.

The 25-second video, which was initially shared via his Truth Social account, is undated. However, as Fox News noted, the administration has been hitting the Iranian-backed rebels for the past 20 days.

The black-and-white footage shows a ring of individuals standing in a circle. Five seconds into it, a flash — apparently from an airstrike — can be seen.

The shot then zooms out to show the smoke plume, before zooming in to show a crater and the complete destruction of the scene.

The video, which has not been independently verified as of early Saturday morning, can be seen here. (Reader discretion is advised.)

“These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack,” Trump said in the caption. “Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis!

“They will never sink our ships again!” he added.

In addition to the lack of a date, other details such as whether this was done via plane, drone, or cruise missile were similarly missing from the post. No location for it was mentioned, either.

The move comes as the Trump administration has increased its attacks on the jihadist organization; the Houthis have been behind strikes, which have affected shipping the Red Sea.

Will Trump be able to shut down the Houthi threat? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (1116 Votes) No: 4% (43 Votes)

Last month, the Houthis claimed they were responsible for an offensive on several U.S. ships in the Red Sea, including the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman.

“These guys are like al Qaida or ISIS with advanced cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and some of the most sophisticated air defenses, all provided by Iran,” National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said during a March appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“Keeping the sea lanes open, keeping trade and commerce open, is a fundamental aspect of our national security.”

Trump, meanwhile, said that the strikes have been “unbelievably successful.”

“Many of their Fighters and Leaders are no longer with us,” he wrote on Truth Social earlier in the week, according to the New York Post. He added that the Houthis have been “decimated by the relentless strikes over the past two weeks.”

“We hit them every day and night — Harder and harder. Their capabilities that threaten Shipping and the Region are rapidly being destroyed. Our attacks will continue until they are no longer a threat to Freedom of Navigation. The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at U.S. ships, and we will stop shooting at you. Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran.”

And, indeed, media reports indicate that the U.S. strikes appear to be having some effect.

On Thursday, one day before the president posted his video of the strike, the U.K. Telegraph — citing a “senior Iranian official” — reported that Tehran was ordering its military out of Yemen and rolling back support for the Houthi proxies.

Instead, according to the newspaper, the source said the Iranian government was focused on “Trump and how to deal with him.”

“Every meeting is dominated by discussions about him, and none of the regional groups we previously supported are being discussed,” the source said, according to the Telegraph.

“The view here is that the Houthis will not be able to survive and are living their final months or even days, so there is no point in keeping them on our list.”

The Houthis lost their patrons with the death of Hassan Nasrallah, the former leader of the Lebanon-based terror Hezbollah who was killed in September by an Israeli airstrike, and the fall in December of former Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.

“They were part of a chain that relied on Nasrallah and Assad, and keeping only one part of that chain for the future makes no sense,” the Iranian source said, according to the Telegraph.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.